To celebrate the #HarGharTiranga national campaign, Delhi Public Library is organising 'JAYATU BHARATAM' showcasing our nation with a Dance performance by Geeta Chandran and her Natya Vriksha Dance Collective on 13th August.

To celebrate the national campaign of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's #HarGharTiranga, a cultural program 'Jayatu Bharatam' is being organized by Delhi Public Library, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India on 13th August 2022 at the Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, New Delhi. The cultural program featuring Bharatanatyam recital by a renowned dancer (Padma Shri) Geeta Chandran & her Natya Vriksha Dance Collective will showcase our nation and its values represented by our flag, our 'Tiranga'.

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Government of India will be the Chief Guest. The programme is headed by Subhash Chander Kankheria, Chairman, Delhi Public Library, while Dr. R.K. Sharma, Director General, Delhi Public Library will coordinate the proceedings. Jayatu Bharatam is a humble tribute in Bharatanatyam to the idea of India, and is presented by Dancer Geeta Chandran and the NATYA VRIKSHA Dance Collective; Gayatri Suresh, Madhura Bhrushundi, Shruta Gopalan, Kaveri Mehta, Aditi Balasubramaniam, Sowmya Laxmi Narayanan, Aandandita Narayanan and Yushika Baid. The program is open to all and everyone is invited.

Jayatu Bharatam is conceptualised as a celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence. It explores the deep struggles and strife undertaken by its people to restore its philosophical moorings and celebrates the idea of Bharat as a land of equity and equality, of tolerance and multiplicity.

The programme will commence with a celebration of the Glory of Bharata Mata. The introductory verse Jayati Jayati Bharata Maataa eulogises Bharat the nation, as a mother who is kind, full of bounties and who is looked up to by one and all. It’s a nation that enshrines the highest values of equity and equality. The entire world looks up to Bharat for her countless virtues. The second piece of the evening is Vividhta showcasing Bharatavarsha is a celebration of incredible diversity. Be it in languages, religions, customs or traditions. Celebrating this dharohar of diversity is this traditional “Alarippu” re-imagined to bring out this concept of multiplicity and diversity. Utsav, the next piece, showcases India as a land of festivals and celebrations. And one celebration that connects all of Bharat is the magical raas nritya of Krishna with the gopis of Vrindavan.

The fourth presentation of the evening Freedom is a hard-earned concept for all Indians. Centuries of subjugation and suppression ultimately led to our freedom movement and using the unique strategies of ahimsa and satyagraha, we became a free nation on 15 August 1947. It will be followed by the finale piece titled Jayatu Bharatam, choreographer Geeta Chandran has woven some of these ideas of suppression, revolt, and retaliation to violence with ahimsa, all brought alive using solfa syllables and rhythm.

This then leads to a verse in Sanskrit celebrating the tricolour, our beloved national flag, our TIRANGA, with its three colour bands representing valour, tranquility and prosperity. JAYATU BHARATAM concludes with a dance of joy, celebrating Amritotsav - 75 years of Indian Independence.

Sharing about the programme, dancer Geeta Chandran said, "The whole country is celebrating 75th year of our independence through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a unique initiative in itself. When the Delhi Public Library spoke about this festival, I felt it was an exciting and proud moment. It is invaluable to be a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to showcase the values of the country and its struggle for independence, various aspects and colors through the art, I feel lucky, glad and proud. We hope that through 'Jayatu Bharatam', we will be successful in showing the sense of heritage.

