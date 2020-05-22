Asian Paints as key sponsor bring to you One Nation One Voice with ISRA

The Covid-19 pandemic has tested our collective resolve like never before. With India facing its biggest health emergency since Independence, what we needed were voices to rally us together. With the launch of One Nation One Voice, a new national anthem dedicated to Corona warriors, the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) and Asian Paints as one of their key sponsors, has brought India together in an artistic endeavour that celebrates our strength in diversity in the best way possible.

The launch of the One Nation One Voice anthem on Sunday, May 17, saw 200 singers singing in 14 different languages, join together in an unprecedented acapella rendition of the song Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudev Kutumbakkam. What made it even more awe-inspiring was the fact that the singers were collaborating remotely, each one broadcasting their voice from their own home. The galaxy of artists who featured in the video included legendary names like Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, S. P. Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan and Jasbir Jassi.

The song was released across 100 platforms, including TV, Radio, Social Media, Applications, OTT, VOD, ISP, DTH and CRBT, with over 100 broadcast, social, amplification and tech platforms supporting the launch. All proceeds from the broadcast would go to the PM Cares Fund, which is dedicated to providing financial assistance to those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Asian Paints, supporting the One Nation One Voice platform, conceptualized by Sonu Nigam, Srinivas and Sanjay Tandon, CEO of ISRA, was an obvious choice. As Amit Syngle, the CEO and MD of Asian Paints, explains, “Asian Paints has always been a responsible brand that cares. Amidst the challenging future we as a nation are facing today, there is no better time to step up and take action. Given our emotional connect with homes we are proud to power these profound voices, from almost 200 coveted homes of the most acclaimed artists in our country. As an Indian Brand we feel energized in supporting our countrymen and women by aiding PM Cares Fund. One Nation One Voice is not just an anthem but a movement that reflects the current emotions of the people. We are certain it will inspire and bring our country together in coming out of this crisis stronger than before.”

It's not out of character for Asian Paints to donate generously when needed. The company has already donated Rs. 35 crores to the PM Cares Fund and to CM funds across the states. They have drawn on the ethos that make them India’s largest paint company, and demonstrated their overarching concern for people’s lives. However, the One Nation One Voice project did present its own set of challenges.

Putting together such a mammoth, nationwide collaboration was riddled with obstacles, especially in these times of social distancing. For starters, most artists did not always have the necessary recording equipment. Their individual parts, recorded at home, had to be closely coordinated too.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way. From their homes to ours, these artists were able to convey those uniquely Indian values, that treat the entire world as one family and celebrate humanity. Their inherent musical talents and brilliance, brought together so wonderfully by the One Nation One Voice platform, only served to enhance the message. At a time when our collective future is so dependent on individual actions, these are values to truly live by.

