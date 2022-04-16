The reopening of theatres might look like a distant dream in Kashmir, but the recently held seven-day Spring Theatre Festival in Srinagar has given wings to the dream

Reopening of theatres might look like a distant dream in the conflict ridden Kashmir, but the recently held seven-day ‘Spring Theatre Festival’ in Srinagar has given wings to the dream.

Like many other students, Natiqa, a first semester Computer Science Engineering (CSE) student from SSM College of Engineering, Parihaspora has never seen a theatre. “Believe me, it was my first experience of performing on the stage. In fact, no other student has seen a theatre in their entire life,” she told Firstpost.

Azhar Bhatt, a fifth semester Civil Engineering student of the college said that the revival of theatres is very necessary for Kashmir. “It teaches you a lot and importantly it is the best medium to communicate your message through plays,” he said.

Taha Hussain, an eleven class student from MPML Higher Secondary School, Bagi Dilawar Khan Srinagar who was also the part of a play said, “I enjoyed performing on the stage and if theatres are being restored, I would pursue a career in the acting field.”

Sameer Qasba, a faculty member at MPML School said that such activities should continue in Kashmir. “First of all students got to learn a lot of thing pertaining to acting, writing and facing the audience but unfortunately all this is missing in Kashmir,” he said.

“The theatre activities have refreshed the minds of the students and gave them a platform to showcase their talent,” he said.

Seven Day Festival: 24 Plays Staged

On the eve of World Theatre Day, Actors’ Creative Theatre (ACT), a non-profit organisation in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) inaugurated the ‘Spring Theatre Festival’ at Tagore Hall, Srinagar. The seven-day festival commenced on 27 March and concluded on 2 April. The students from different schools and colleges participated in the plays.

As per organisers, twenty four plays were staged during the festival and several artists groups from Jammu region were also part of the plays.

The plays that were staged during the festival included Aisi Sapdav Kaamyaab by Shehjar Children Theatre Group, Acche Din Ayenge (a street play) by Delhi Public School, Na Malnich Na Worwich by SP College, Repercussions of Drug Abuse by Muslim Public School, Ghalib at Quarantine by Natraj Natya Kunj Cultural Society, Jammu and others.

Festival director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan said that the main purpose of this festival is to start the theatre activities after so many years. “We focused on the youngsters who are passionate about theatre, especially the school and college students. Many are willing to make their careers in acting but unfortunately, these activities are missing in Kashmir and they don’t get a chance,” he said.

“Since schools and colleges have reopened almost after two years of COVID lockdown, we have done an exercise to refresh their dull minds,” he said.

He said that they got to witness the unexplored talent of the valley. “The interesting part is that these students have come up with amazing stories connected to our daily life which gives us lessons to learn,” Khan added.

What Experts Say?

Syed Humayun Qaisar, former director All India Radio Srinagar said that theatre is the need of the hour in Kashmir. “We got to see the young and fresh talent of the valley. All of them had unique stories to tell through their plays which have a social message. We should support the organisers of the event so that more such activities are carried out in future,” he said.

Mir Sarwar, a Bollywood actor of Kashmiri origin said, “I too have learnt from theatre only and I believe that Kashmiri youth has a lot of talent but needs a platform to showcase it. Such platforms should be utilised by the young actors.”

Zameer Ashai, a Kashmiri actor said that artists’ community in Kashmir has been suffering for the want of space. “But such festivals have provided that space to young as well as the veteran artists,” he said.

What Does the Government Say?

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Culture & Tourism J&K said he is happy that theatres are reviving back in the valley. “There was a time when our artists and youth had suffered but now things are turning normal and theatres are coming back,” he said.

Sarmad said that Kashmiri youth have tremendous talent but need a platform to showcase it. “We have done a tie-up with the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi and soon we would hold the classes for the students,” he said.

“We are also planning to set up such schools where artists can be taught about theatres,” he added.

Director Tourism Kashmir G N Itoo said, “We have been promoting the valley’s art, culture, handicraft and cuisine but now we will work and see how we can promote the theatre culture of Kashmir to the national and International visitors from outside the valley,” he said.

“We are ready to provide all the support to Mushtaaque and his team whenever they need it,” he assured.

Incharge officer Kashmir division for JKAACL Farooq Anwar Mirza said, “We ensure all support for such cultural activities.”

Closed Theatres

It is pertinent to mention that there were a total of 15 functional cinema halls in the valley in the 1980s of which nine were in Srinagar. The most famous cinemas were Broadway, Regal, Neelam, Palladium, Firdaus, Shiraz, Khayam, Naaz, Shah in Srinagar. Now, most of them have turned into camps for security forces, while others have been turned into hotels and even a hospital.

Since the outbreak of the militancy, security forces took over these cinema halls for their stay and they are lying in a dilapidated condition, lacking all the basic facilities.

The former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s government in 1999 tried to reopen cinema halls and Regal, Neelam and Broadway were allowed to start filming movies. But there was a militant attack during the first show in Regal cinema, killing one person and injuring 12 others which led to the closure of the cinemas again.

Same is the case with the theatres, a lot of activities used to take place in the valley before the 1990s but later theatre was a major casualty and artists’ community suffered a lot for the want of work.

The J&K government’s new Film Policy 2021 launched last year by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha aims to bring Kashmir’s golden era back on the silver screen and revive the theatres.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.