Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is launching its upcoming and highly-anticipated, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, today.

The company will launch the smartphone at a launch event in Shanghai at 2 pm local time which translates to 11:30 am in India. If you want to catch all the action of the launch event then you can check out the live stream which will be aired on YouTube at 11:30 am.

You can also head to the official Facebook page of Xiaomi Global to check the live stream on their social media platform.

Xiaomi has not announced anything official about the upcoming device. However, a number of leaks over the last couple of months have given us some idea about the device specifications.

As previously reported, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage. In addition to the top of the line specifications, it is likely that Xiaomi will also add wireless charging to the device.

The report mentions that the smartphone will come with a 6.01-inch FHD+ 18:9 aspect ratio OLED display, which will be supplied by Samsung. The Mi Mix 2S will most likely not be having a notch on the display and follow a design language similar to that in last year’s Mix 2. The smartphone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup with rumoured ‘AI functionality’ as part of its camera software to control the expected dual camera setup on the back according to an earlier report.

The dual-camera set-up is vertically placed on the top-left on the rear of the device, which looks similar to the Apple iPhone X dual-camera set-up or on the recently launched Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Mi Mix 2S is also expected to come with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear side of the smartphone.