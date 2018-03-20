If you were not blown away by the design of Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi is bringing the next version of the notch-less Mi Mix 2S on 27 March. The smartphone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup and almost bezel-less display similar as seen on the previous version of the smartphone. The dual-camera set-up is vertically placed on the top-left on the rear of the device, which looks similar to the Apple iPhone X dual-camera set-up or on the recently launched Xiomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro.

A new image leaked on a Chinese website called MyDrivers shows the packaging box sticker. The sticker has the RAM and storage published on a strip of the sticker. It shows that the smartphone will come with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Earlier reports also indicate that the smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 845 SoC and will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Sony Xperia XZ2 on the performance front.

Xiaomi also hinted at the presence of wireless charging on the smartphone with a teaser.

The report mentions that the smartphone will come with a 6.01 inch FHD+ 18:9 aspect ratio OLED display, which will be supplied by Samsung. The smartphone will retain the ceramic finish seen on the Mi Mix 2 and will also come with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear side of the smartphone.