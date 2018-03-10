Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has dropped another teaser for its upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

According to the teaser that Xiaomi posted on its official Weibo account, an image with a blue-coloured energy symbol is hanging in the air on top of a raised platform. The platform looks like a wireless charging pad hinting at the arrival of wireless charging to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

This is not the only information that Xiaomi has teased on its social media accounts as the launch date of the device approaches. As previously reported, it is likely that Mi Mix 2S is likely to pack more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC than the competition such as the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Sony Xperia XZ2. The company also hinted that the design of the device will not change much in comparison to the previous generation, the Mi Mix 2. The upcoming device may also pack ‘AI functionality’ as part of its camera software to control the expected dual camera setup on the back according to an earlier report.

Apart from the teases, a leaked video suggested that the device may come with a small notch on the top-right corner of the device to accommodate the front camera of the device. This, in addition to a Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage can make for a compelling flagship device.