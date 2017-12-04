OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition to launch on 14 December in Mumbai; sales to begin on 15 December

Barely two weeks after the launch of company's flagship, the OnePlus 5T, the Chinese smartphone brand is set to launch the Star Wars Limited Edition variant of the phone in India. The new variant which was announced on Saturday at Comic-Con Bangalore finally has a sale date.

Similar to the launch of the OnePlus 5T, the company has arranged for a screening of the launch event set for 7 pm on 14 December at IMAX Wadala, Mumbai. The Star Wars Limited Edition variant has been arranged courtesy of the brand's association with the franchise's awaited 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' movie. OnePlus in a statement said that fans may begin buying tickets for the launch event exclusively on Paytm beginning 7 December for Rs 999.

As per the OnePlus statement, sales for the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will begin on 15 December across all of OnePlus' channels which include Amazon India website and well the company's e-commerce website oneplusstore.in. The company will also allow sales at the company's experience zones in Noida and Bangalore.

Going by the teasers of the new variant, the Star Wars Limited Edition of the phone features a white back with the Star Wars text graphic placed towards the bottom. The lock button wears a red finish which contrasts against the white back. The volume keys also have a black paint finish which makes the variant look distinct from the base variant of the OnePlus 5T.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 5T features a 6.0-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display panel with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1,080 x 2,160 resolution updating the screen to match the near bezel-less design that has gripped the smartphone industry in 2017. The display will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Similar to the OnePlus 5, the company has packed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.45 GHz along with Adreno 540 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. OnePlus 5T will come in two variants, the first one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the second variant will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The OnePlus 5T retails at Rs 32,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and at Rs 38,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. There are no indications about the pricing of the Star Wars Limited Edition phones though. We will find out soon.