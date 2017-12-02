OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition teased at the Bengaluru Comic Con event

It has been barely two weeks since the launch of the OnePlus 5T, and the company is already all set to release special edition of its latest flagship phone. The company has been sending out teasers of its upcoming variant of the 5T.

At the ongoing Bengaluru Comic Con festival, the 'OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition' was teased. OnePlus has just said that the Star Wars Limited Edition phone will be launched in the coming weeks. Considering Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected to release on 15 December, it is safe to assume that the release of the OnePlus 5T will coincide with that date. Although nothing is confirmed on that front yet, all we see in the teaser is a 'Coming Soon' promise.

There were rumours of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition floating on the internet on 16 November. Those teasers showed a red-coloured OnePlus 5T. But the Star Wars edition teased in Bengaluru Comic Con has a white back.

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.0-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display panel with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1,080 x 2,160 resolution updating the screen to match the near bezel-less design that has gripped the smartphone industry in 2017. The display will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Similar to the OnePlus 5, the company has packed an Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.45 GHz along with Adreno 540 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. OnePlus 5T will come in two variants, the first one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the second variant will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The OnePlus 5T retails at Rs 32,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and at Rs 38,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. There are no indications about the pricing of the Star Wars Limited Edition phones though. We will find out soon.