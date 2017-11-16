OnePlus 5T launched at Rs 32,999: Packs in 6-inch 18:9 display, SD 835 SoC and a refreshed design

After several leaks and rumours, Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus has finally launched its much anticipated and rumoured OnePlus 5T. The latest flagship from the company comes with updates of the screen and design of the device to match the near bezel-less design trend that has gripped the smartphone market in 2017.

The OnePlus 5T comes with an improved 6-inch AMOLED display which been tweaked to perform better under direct sunlight. The smartphone also received improvements in the camera department with a number of key additions which were missing on the OnePlus 5.

The processor remains the same with the 2.45 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 returning with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM options. Other additions include tap to wake and the fingerprint scanner being shifted to the back this time round. To read up more on the OnePlus 5T and how it fares up against its competitors, log on to our website or go here.