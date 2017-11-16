OnePlus 5T launched at Rs 32,999: Packs in 6-inch 18:9 display, SD 835 SoC and a refreshed design

After several leaks and rumours, Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus has finally launched its much anticipated and rumoured OnePlus 5T. The latest flagship from the company comes with updates of the screen and design of the device to match the near bezel-less design trend that has gripped the smartphone market in 2017.
The OnePlus 5T comes with an improved 6-inch AMOLED display which been tweaked to perform better under direct sunlight. The smartphone also received improvements in the camera department with a number of key additions which were missing on the OnePlus 5.
The processor remains the same with the 2.45 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 returning with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM options. Other additions include tap to wake and the fingerprint scanner being shifted to the back this time round. To read up more on the OnePlus 5T and how it fares up against its competitors, log on to our website or go here.
Thats it it seems from the OnePlus live blog. Thank you so much for joining us!
Sales begin on 21 November for Europe, North America and India. India sales will begin exclusively on Amazon.
The OnePlus 5T has been priced at Rs 32,999 for the 64 GB/6GB RAM variant and Rs 37,999 for the 128 GB variant with 8 GB of RAM.
Carl Pei is back on stage to ce the most important bit we've been waiting for — Price!
The OnePlus 5T gets a 3,300 mAh battery which has the company's proprietary Dash Charge feature.
RAM options remain the same with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM on offer with the OnePlus 5T.
The 2.45 Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset returns on the OnePlus 5T with the Adreno 540 GPU.
The OnePlus 5T dual-camera setup also adds EIS for video stabilization which is a welcome addition.
The 16 MP + 20 PM dual-camera primary setup return but this time with an aperture of 1.7 and an improved secondary sensor to improve low-light photography.
The 3.5 mm headphone and the OnePlus alert slider also remain on the OnePlus 5T.
The OnePlus 5T also gets double tap to wake feature to deal with the fingerprint scanner which has been shifted to the back.
Face Unlock has also been introduced on the OnePlus 5T as well, with an accuracy of 99 percent.
The fingerprint scanner has been moved to the back for the first time on a OnePlus device.
The new display adds Sunlight Display technology to help with viewing it in direct sunlight.
The OnePlus 5T sports an optic AMOLED display with a 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display with a screen-to-body ratio of over 80 percent.
Next up on stage is OnePlus' Product Manager, Simon Kopec to talk about the display of the Oneplus 5T.
We have our first look at the OnePlus 5T. Pictures coming shortly.
What is T in the OnePlus 5T? OnePlus takes a probable jab here at Samsung and their S series of flagship phones and states that they went an alphabet ahead and named it T.
Carl Pei moves on to the importance of 'humility' and the learning curve the company has come through with the criticism of the OnePlus X and OnePlus 2.
#smashthepast video for buying the OnePlus One.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs8yHw68FG0
A little bit of throwback thursday for everyone as Carl Pei talks about how OnePlus had begun with the OnePlus One and the #smashthepast movement.
Yoon passes the microphone to co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei who will talk about the OnePlus 5T.
Good News for OnePlus 5 users: Android Oreo on OnePlus 5 will be out by Early 2018 states Yoon.
Brian Yoon talks about the introduction of the OnePlus Switch application to help switch data between Android Devices. OnePlus Switch will also be compatible with iPhones, Yoon adds.
Since the launch of Oxygen OS, Yoon states that users already have a number of favourites in terms of additions. One such feature is the Gaming Do-Not-Disturb (DND) mode which turns of notifications while gaming.
To ensure more prompt updates, OnePlus has included a number of their basic applications to the Google Play Store just so could users receive updates faster.
Yoon mentions that OnePlus works with more than 15000 Open beta testers across the world in improving Oxygen OS.
