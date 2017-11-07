OnePlus 5T to officially launch on 16 November in New York; teaser promises 'A New View'

OnePlus has officially confirmed that it would be releasing its new smartphone on 16 November at 11 am (ET). The keynote address will take place in Brooklyn, New York.

Dubbed 'A New View’, the company will launch OnePlus 5T. In a host of updates regarding the sale of the smartphone, OnePlus fans in America and Europe can buy the smartphone on 21 November. While those in China can buy their phones on 1 December.

Meanwhile, those in India, can buy their smartphone through an Early Access sale on 21 November through Amazon and OnePlus' online store at 4:30 pm. However, the official sale would begin from 28 November.

OnePlus is apparently selling tickets for those who want to watch it in New York, for $40 (approx Rs 2,500), and it would be available from 8 November onwards. For everyone else, there is a livestream which will be broadcast on OnePlus' official launch page.

For Indian fans, OnePlus has arranged a livestream of its launch in select PVR theatre across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. Tickets for the launch can be bought on BookMyShow from 8 November at 10 am onwards. The livestream will begin at 9:30 pm.

This would be the Chinese smartphone maker's new flagship smartphone. Called the OnePlus 5T, the teaser poster shows decreasing bezels which ultimately leads to extremely thin bezels surrounding the screen. In the center the poster shows the words 'A New View' instead of the most often used 'Never Settle'. This seems to be a strategy to work on improved features, as Carl Pei said in OnePlus forum thread, "We can't wait to tell you all about the new features and improvements that we have been working on."

This is followed by a video teaser. This shows an AI robot running towards a metallic cliff like structure and jumping into space below where you have a well-lit view of a city. Again, tagged the 'A New View' the focus seems to be on the dual camera setup this time. Leaks have suggested that it is expected to come with two 20 MP dual camera setup at the back. Moreover, AnTuTu specifications suggest that the phone is expected to be powered with 8 GB RAM.

Meanwhile, previous other leaks regarding OnePlus’ flagship phone suggest that it will come with a headphone jack, unlike Apple’s iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 series.