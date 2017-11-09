OnePlus 5T to feature headphone jack, dash charging; prices to remain same as the OnePlus 5 in UK

An update to the OnePlus 5 that is the OnePlus 5T is set to launch on 16 November. The launch event will start from 11 am EST (9.30 pm IST) onwards from Brooklyn, New York and will be broadcasted at various locations in India. The company is planning to keep the 3.5 mm headphone jack in the upcoming device and maintain the price same as the OnePlus 5.

According to a report on techradar, OnePlus will keep the price of the OnePlus 5T same as that of the OnePlus 5 in the UK. The 64 GB version of the OnePlus 5 is priced at £449 (approx Rs 38,265) and the 128 GB variant is priced at £499 (approx Rs 42,526). But, there is no confirmation about the pricing details from the company.

The CEO of the company Pete Lau in a blog post explained the benefits of the headphone jack and confirmed that the company is going to keep the headphone jack on the OnePlus 5T.

According to the post, the company surveyed the OnePlus community and found that 70 percent of the users give more priority to sound quality. The CEO also mentioned that nearly 80 percent of the people use the headphone jack and replacing it with a USB-C port, to slim the device is not 'worth the trade-off'. The company wants to give more freedom to the users to use their favorite earphones and accessories.

Lau in another blog post also confirmed that the company is not bringing wireless charging on the OnePlus 5T. The CEO explained the difficulties including lack of convenience and the capability of wireless charging, and said that the company will bring wireless charging when the 'time is right'.

According to the CEO Dash charging is more efficient in quickly charging a device and stays cool and power efficient even while gaming and streaming video.

OnePlus 5T will be available from 21 November in America and Europe. It will go on sale on 2 December in China. The company is giving early access sale on 21 November in India. Customers can buy the OnePlus 5T from the OnePlus online official store and from online retailer Amazon in India. The phone will officially go on sale on 28 November in India.