Lenovo K8 Plus to launch in India today: Here's where and how to watch it

Lenovo is going to unveil the K8 Plus smartphone in India on 6 September after just recently launching the K8 Note. There have been several rumours and speculations going on about the smartphone, however, it was confirmed on 5 September in a teaser image on Lenovo's official Twitter handle that the phone would definitely be having a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

To follow the unveiling you can go on to Lenovo's official Twitter handle or just click on the link provided in the tweet below to start a live stream of the event which should start around 11 am. The company has divulged very little details about the phone, however, it will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. Also it is evident from the poster, that the K8 Plus will most likely come with a dual-camera setup.

The Lenovo K8 Plus has earlier been spotted on Geekbench and had a single-core score of 861 points and a multi-core score of 3761. According to the specs sheet, the K8 Plus is seen powered by the MediaTek MT6757CD Helio P25 octa-core processor, clocked at 1.69 GHz and 3 GB of RAM and the phone is going to run stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The 1 smartphone that will quench your #KraveForMore is unveiling in just 1 day. Watch the #LenovoK8Plus unveil: https://t.co/TOQEX7daVq pic.twitter.com/iOjPAyp9za — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) September 5, 2017

The Lenovo K8 Note was launched earlier in August and had a 10-core Helio X23 chip that uses 4x ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz, 4x ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.85 GHz and 2x ARM Cortex A72 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz alongside 4 GB of RAM and 54 GB of internal storage.

The phone's 3/32 GB RAM/storage model was sold for Rs 12,999 and the 4/64 GB combo for Rs 13,999.