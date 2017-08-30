Lenovo could launch K8 and K8 Plus in India in September, says report

Lenovo has already launched its K8 Note in India, earlier this month at a price of Rs 12,999. The phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 13 MP + 5 MP setup.

Now, according to sources who have spoken to 91Mobiles, two other K8 devices, namely K8 and K8 Plus, will be launching in India in the second half of September.

The source has said that the launch event will take place in mid-September and the devices could start selling in the second half of next month.

Apart from this not much is known about the two upcoming devices, in terms of price or specifications.

The Lenovo K8 Plus has earlier been spotted on Geekbench. The K8 Plus was spotted scoring a single-core score of 861 points and a multi-core score of 3761. The K8 Plus is seen powered by the MediaTek MT6757CD Helio P25 octa-core processor, clocked at 1.69 GHz and 3 GB of RAM. The Lenovo K8 Plus is also expected to run Android Nougat 7.1.1.

The Lenovo K8 Note which was launched earlier this month has impressive specs for the price it is being offered at. On the hardware front, the device features a 10-core Helio X23 chip that uses 4x ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz, 4x ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.85 GHz and 2x ARM Cortex A72 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz. Together with this, you get up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The K8 Note is available exclusively on Amazon in two configurations at two price points: A 3/32 GB RAM/storage combo for Rs 12,999 and a 4/64 GB combo for Rs 13,999. This is less than the launch price of the K6 Note.