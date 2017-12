Carl Pei, the Co-founder of OnePlus has announced that the company will bring the ‘Face Unlock’ feature to the OnePlus 5.

Pei took to his personal Twitter account to make the announcement while wishing everyone on Christmas

This announcement is due to popular demand by customers as part of the feedback for the latest update that OnePlus rolled out for the OnePlus 5. The company rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5 for the OnePlus 5 hours before Christmas. 'Face Unlock' is one of the key differentiators between the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T apart from the 'near bezel-less' design along with the 18:9 aspect ratio on the 5T. However, this move was expected from the company as the 5T and 'Face Unlock' feature do not depend on any special hardware to function.

With the rollout of the update, OnePlus has become one of the few companies to roll out the Oreo-based update for its device. Other companies that have rolled out Oreo-based updates include HMD Global with Nokia 8, Motorola and others. Other competitors like Samsung, LG, HTC and others are still testing out the beta version of their Oreo-based updates.

Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! 🎅🎄🎁 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017

The latest update brings Parallel apps feature along with a new 'Adaptive model' screen calibration and optimisations to Wi-Fi, Battery Saver, photo quality in the camera app and beauty effect for the Portrait mode. Let’s hope that there are no issues with the update, unlike the Oreo-based update that OnePlus rolled out for its OP3 and OP3T users that had to be recalled later. We updated our OnePlus 5 without any problems and the experience has not changed dramatically in terms of the UI or fluidity.