OnePlus 5 may get the Face unlock feature of the OnePlus 5T with the Android Oreo update: Report

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5T just months after it had released the OnePlus 5 and it left some owners of the latter device disgruntled. Mostly this was because the Oneplus 5T launched with the 18:9 aspect ratio display, which is currently the industry norm while the OnePlus 5 had thick bezels on the top and bottom. Moreover, the OnePlus 5T was launched at the same price as the OnePlus 5

However, one of the OnePlus 5 user gave out some information that gives other OnePlus 5 users something to rejoice about. It seems that the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the OnePlus 5 will also include the Face Unlock feature introduced in the OnePlus 5T, according to a report in XDA Developers. The Face Unlock, provides access to the device when it detects the user's face, and according to report in BGR, the feature is quite fast. Faster, in fact, than the FaceID on iPhone X.

However, OnePlus 5T's Face Unlock does not incorporate any depth-sensing technology and can therefore not make a 3D map of the face, thus making it susceptible to being fooled. For that reason, OnePlus has indicated that Face Unlock should not be used for authenticating payments.

It is important to note that OnePlus has not given an official statement from its side about the inclusion of Face Unlock in the Oreo update for OnePlus 5. The user, according to Techdroider, received the Android Oreo beta 2 update on his device and saw the Face Unlock feature in the settings log. Alongside this, there were also updates regarding a newly redesigned notification panel and Gallery interface, a new Camera, and a few other features.

During the launch of the OnePlus 5T, the company made it official that it would be rolling out the Android Oreo update for the OnePlus 5 by the end of the year. The OnePlus 3 and 3T, on the other hand, have already received the Oreo update starting from 20 November but they did not get the Face Unlock feature.