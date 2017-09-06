Asus ZenFone 4 to launch in India on 14 September as company begins sending invites

Taiwanese phone maker Asus is all set to launch the new ZenFone 4 series in India after the company started sharing invites for the event scheduled to take place at Delhi. The company will launch the series on 14 September. The Zenfone 4 series was earlier announced in Taiwan and the Philippines, comprising of a total of six phones.

Asus India are yet to confirm as to whether all six variants will be offered in India. The lineup includes — the ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and the ZenFone 4 Max.

The ZenFone 4 series, which is an upgrade over the ZenFone 3 series, may include variants like ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Max. The Asus ZenFone 4 Pro comes with 16 MP dual rear camera, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space and 3,600 mAh battery.

The ZenFone 4 sports 12 MP dual rear camera and packs 6 GB RAM, 64 GB of storage space and 3,300 mAh battery. With a 24 MP dual front-facing selfie camera, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB of storage space and 3,000 mAh battery, while the ZenFone 4 Selfie features a 20 MP primary camera with 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB of storage space. A 3,000 mAh battery has also been packed into the ZenFone 4 Selfie. The ZenFone 4 Max comes with a 13 MP dual rear camera, 8 MP front camera and is equipped with 3 GB RAM, 32 GB of storage space and 5,000 mAh battery, which is said to last up to 46 days of standby time.

Asus India last month launched 5.5-inch ZenFone Zoom S smartphone with a dual-camera setup at Rs 26,999 in India.