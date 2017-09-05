Asus ZenFone 4 series smartphones expected to launch in India on 14 September

After the successful launch of ASUS ZenFone 4 series in Taiwan last month, the company is expected to bring the camera-centric series to India on 14 September.

It is not clear whether all the six variants will be rolled out in India like in Taiwan and Philippines, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The ZenFone 4 series, which is an upgrade over the ZenFone 3 series, may include variants like ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Max.

ZenFone 4 Pro comes with 16 MP dual rear camera, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space and 3,600 mAh battery.

ZenFone 4 sports 12 MP dual rear camera and packs 6 GB RAM, 64 GB of storage space and 3,300 mAh battery.

With 24 MP dual front-facing selfie camera, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro features 4 GB RAM, 64 GB of storage space and 3,000 mAh battery, while ZenFone 4 Selfie features 20 MP with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB of storage space and 3,000 mAh battery.

ZenFone 4 Max comes with a 13 MP dual rear camera, 8 MP front camera and is equipped with 3 GB RAM, 32 GB of storage space and 5,000 mAh battery, which is said to last 46 days of standby time.

The entire line-up of smartphones features either dual rear or dual front cameras. The ZenFone 4 series is likely to be an extension of ASUS' lineage of augmented photography experience with super-wide dual lenses.

Last month, the Taiwanese electronics giant had launched 5.5-inch ZenFone Zoom S smartphone with dual-camera at Rs 26,999 in India.