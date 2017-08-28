Apple to launch a new widescreen iPhone with an edge to edge display on 12 September: Reports

French news website Mac4ever had reported that people involved with the marketing and launching of the next generation iPhone had indicated 12 September as the date of the launch. A report by Fox Business also reports that the launch date for the new device will be 12 September, citing those briefed by Apple. Apple has not confirmed the launch date of the next iPhone, or a launch event yet.

Apple is expected to unveil three new devices during the 12 September product announcement event. There will be the s versions of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, both of which were launched in September last year and available in India just before Diwali. The new iPhone is expected to have wireless charging, as well as waterproofing, according to a slip of tongue by Wistron chief Robert Hwang.

The iPhone to celebrate 10 years of the iconic device is expected to be available in 64 GB and 256 GB variations. The glass back on the phone is expected to make it thicker than the current generation of devices. There were concerns that the anniversary edition iPhone would be delayed because of a shortage in OLED displays and the 3D sensor. However, KGI analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has indicated that the new iPhone will be launching at the same time as the s variants, although there are expected to be limited quantities available in stock at launch.

The phone is expected to use facial recognition technologies to unlock the phone and authenticate store purchases, but it is unclear where the fingerprint sensor will be housed. Leaked schematics do not indicate an available slot on the back of the device, the front features an edge to edge display and analysts have ruled out an underscreen fingerprint sensor. One of the only remaining places to house the fingerprint scanner is on the slightly expanded power button. Apple may even give TouchID a miss.

Along with the three new iPhones, Apple is expected to announce a new 4K Apple TV with HDR support, as well as a LTE only cellular version of the Apple Watch 3. Fans of smaller form factors who are looking to buy an updated version of the iPhone SE, might have to wait till the first quarter of 2018, if Apple is coming up with the device at all. The launch of the iPhone 8 is expected by some analysts to catapult Apple to the first company to reach and maintain a market cap of $1 trillion.