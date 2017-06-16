In a slip of tongue, Wistron chief suggests that Apple's iPhone 8 will support wireless charging

Marking the tenth anniversary of iPhone this year, Apple is expected to come up with iPhone 8 which is easily one of the most awaited models of the iPhone; and adding to the pre-existing hype, iPhone 8 is rumoured to be waterproof with wireless charging.

According to reports, the leak came out during a shareholders meeting where Wistron's chief executive, Robert Hwang, said,"[The] assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit." However, no official confirmation has come from Apple Inc. Wistron is known to be Apple's iPhone assembler. In India, Wistron set up shop in Bengaluru and assembles the iPhone 6 and iPhone SE models.

The 5.5-inch iPhone 8 will be supported by iOS 11, the new operating software which was teased this year at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. If iPhone 8 does support wireless charging, it will join a select group of phones that support the feature. According to reports, a 3D facial recognition mechanism will also be a part of this new phone. According to the The Korea Herald, LG Innotek, which is a part of the LG Group, will supply the camera modules. A 3D facial recognition unlike its 2D cousin would be more reliable and provide a higher security.