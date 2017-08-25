New Apple TV with 4K and HDR support likely to arrive in September: Report

Apple is set to introduce a fourth generation Apple TV with 4K video supportand is most likely to launch in September alongside the company's special, tenth anniversary iPhone.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the fourth generation TV is expected to come with support for 4K video content as well as for the HDR standard. If the report is to be believed, users will require the new Apple TV to view HDR content on compatible TVs.

HDR or high-dynamic range is a technology that adds support for a wider range of colours in images or video.

Other than this, Apple is likely to release a better Apple TV app. Currently, this app is in its testing stage.

Fearing competition from Netflix and Amazon in the original content programming, the US tech giant is likely to invest close to a billion dollars in Hollywood. According to Bloomberg's sources, Apple is in talks with content makers to provide 4K content for the platform.

In fact in June, Apple had hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programing. When Facebook, Amazon are already investing big in original content programming Apple simply seems to be trying to catch up.

Since September is when Apple traditionally launches its flagship products, it is speculated that Apple will launch two Watch versions this year. KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the same in a note to investors, stating that one will come with minor updates, while the second will pack in some new features. Apple is also expected to release an updated iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus at the event as well.