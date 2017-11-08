Apple may launch two iPhones in 2018 with OLED display, predicts securities analyst

iPhone X has just launched and rumours regarding the next generation of iPhone X and Apple's plans in 2018 have already started piling up. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a KGI securities analyst in an investment report, Apple would launch two new iPhones with OLED displays along with stainless steel cases.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the KGI report explains that iPhone X uses four parts for the stainless steel which encased the frame of the iPhone. However, the two new phones coming in 2018 may actually be using more than four parts. This modification is being done so as to improve data transmission quality according to the KGI report.

Although this might mean that the new iPhone may have a visually modified design, KGI predicts that there might not be a TrueDepth camera module on the backside of the new iPhones. To recall TrueDepth sensor, present in the notch on the front of the iPhone X, was responsible for the face mapping feature used in FaceID and also in anomoji.

Also, KGI believes that FaceID will replace Touch ID on all of the upcoming iPhones and may even expand to the iPad Pro. Currently, this is the only information that is available and its pure speculation on what the next two iPhones releasing in 2018 will be called.

This comes days after Apple setup a support page on its website highlighting all the relevant changes in its OLED display technology or as Apple calls it the Super Retina. Apple claims that the Super Retina is better than the traditional OLED displays due to its high brightness, high colour accuracy, and wide colour support.

However, Apple also points out that over an extended long-term use the OLED display may include an image persistence” or “burn-in" issue. OLED burn-in had earlier become a major problem in some of Google's flagship Pixel 2 XL devices.

Apple clarified that along with extended long-term use, burn-in may occur in cases when a high contrast image is displayed for long periods of time. According to Apple, they have "engineered the Super Retina display to be the best in the industry in reducing the effects of OLED "burn-in."