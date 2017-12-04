After addressing rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot on Sunday, as part of his two day-long 'Vikas Rallies', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four more rallies on Monday. The prime minister will be holding public meetings at Dharampur in Valsad district and later at Bhavnagar. From there he will visit other places in Saurashtra: Junagadh and Jamnagar.
Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of seeking to divide the people on caste and religious lines. He also hit out at the Congress over the upcoming election of its president, alleging that the Opposition party has a history of rigging (organisational) elections.
If one doesn't have democracy in his home (party), how can the person practice it in the country, he wondered and said the outcome of the election to the top post in the Congress is a foregone conclusion.
He lashed out at the Congress over its criticism of the government's ambitious bullet train project, saying if the opposition party has a problem with it, it could roam around on bullock carts.
"The people of Gujarat know what the Congress is up to. It changes colour time and again, creates a wall between brothers, it wants to make urban areas fight with rural areas of the country, illiterate fight with literates and poor fight with the rich," he said.
Modi said the party made "one caste fight with the other, one religion fight with another".
"They keep you busy in fighting with each other. You may die but the Congress will eat 'malai' (cream)," he said, launching a broadside against the opposition party apparently for having an alliance with caste leaders such as Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor ahead of the state polls.
"But, they do not understand that all these diseases were cured in Gujarat from the day when the BJP came to power in the state, and the state is firmly on the path of development," the prime minister asserted.
"They (Congress) have a pain that Gujarat is progressing rapidly. When I was the chief minister, no day passed when they had not taken a step to harm Gujarat," he said.
Sharpening his attack on Congress leaders such as former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former finance minister P Chidambaram, he told a rally in Bharuch district that by opposing the bullet train, the party stooped to a such a level that it was opposing the country's development.
Recently, Manmohan Singh and Chidambaram, during their visits to Gujarat, had said the bullet train project was among the NDA government's "misplaced priorities".
Resuming his campaign in his home state, where the first phase of Assembly elections is to be held on December 9, said, "Dr Manmohan Singhji, your government had made an announcement before 2012 (Gujarat Assembly) elections from Delhi about the bullet train, but your talks with Japan did not go down well as the loan Japan was offering we could not afford," he said.
But, Modi said, his government negotiated the loan at a very low interest rate and the work on the bullet train has started.
The prime minister said, "My problem is, you can oppose the BJP but why stoop to such a low level that you are opposing development of the country."
He said the real thing is they are in pain as they could not do it.
"We say, there is no other way than development. We have wasted 70 years in the fight over of casteism, in dynastic politics, in yours and mine, but now the country is determined to go on the path of development," he said.
Later, at a rally in Surendranagar district, he hit out at the Congress over the upcoming election of its president.
"An election is going on in the Congress party for its president. What the result will be everybody knows," he said.
To this, the crowd replied that Rahul Gandhi will become the Congress president.
Modi said a youth called Shezad (Poonawala), who is a (Congress) party worker, has raised questions over the process of the election and alleged that it is being rigged.
"They keep on muttering words like tolerance, tolerance, tolerance...but the party has brought out a diktat to silence this youth. The party has gagged him from all WhatsApp groups. He has been collectively boycotted by that party," the prime minister claimed.
"We have a Gujarati saying which means that if there is water in a well then only it can come in a bucket. If you do not have democracy in your home (party) how can you practice it in the country," Modi said.
He went on to allege that this has been a practice with the Congress party.
"Sardar Patel got more votes than Jawharlal Nehru when the Congress party had (then) met to decide who will be the prime minster of the country. But that the election was rigged and Nehru won," he alleged.
Claiming the same thing happened with Morarji Desai, he said, "They have the history of rigging elections."
Earlier in Bharuch, Modi said his government has recently taken steps to delist bamboo from the tree category and classified it as a grass so that the tribal people can grow it and sell it in forest areas.
Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the Congress government did not do it for the last 70 years. "Those who do not know what is to be done with potato how would they know what is to be done with bamboo," he said.
Rahul Gandhi's meme on potato has been doing rounds in social media in which he is seen saying that the BJP will invent a machine in which if 'aloo' (potato) is put from one side, then gold will come out from the other side.
With inputs from PTI
Rahul Gandhi asks why the salaries of fixed and contractual workers in Gujarat is still Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,000 when the seventh pay commission pegs their salaries at Rs 18,000.
RECAP: Prime minister questions Congress' intolerance against Shahzad Poonawala
"There is a man named Shahzad. He has asked a question to the 'shehzaada'," Modi said in reference to the Congress leader’s letters to Rahul. "They are getting publicly embarrased by a Congress leader. They spoke so much about tolerance that they have released a 'fatwa' that Shahzad should be removed from every WhatsApp group that he is in. This is the same party that cries of intolerance," he said.
RECAP: Modi slams Opposition parties
At a rally in Rajkot later in the day, the prime minister continued his attack against the Opposition. "India's rise in the world stage has rattled many. They are going out of the way to discredit the rankings. Yes, that is fine but will they also discredit the people of UP who have rejected them comprehensively," Modi said, referring to Congress dismissing the improvement in 'Ease of doing business' and Moody rankings.
RECAP: Modi raised the issue of dynasty politics in Congress
After Bharuch, Modi flew to Surendranagar where he continued to target the Gandhi family over charges of dynasty politics in the wake of Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla's allegation that the party president's election is rigged to favour Rahul Gandhi.
Modi slams Congress over its criticism of bullet trains
"My problem with Congress politics is simple- they oppose us just for the sake of opposing. They oppose things like bullet train only because they could not take this initiative forward and are envious someone else is."
Narendra Modi begins addressing rally at Surendranagar
Narendra Modi at the Bharuch rally
Will bring Gujarat at par with the world: Modi
"Our vikaas is not just about development but it also intends to bring Gujarat at par with the global economic giants. We have a great track record for doing so," Modi said while concluding his speech in Bharuch.
Modi talks about Gujarat's achievements in fishing
"Fish production was about 5.5 lakh tonnes. But now it around 9 lakh tonnes. This has helped Gujarat become a leader in fishing industry," Modi said while talking about his government's initiatives for fishermen.
Modi woos farmers
"We revolutionised agriculture in Gujarat by bringing drip irrigation in the state," Modi said while adding that his government at the Centre has introduced many schemes for the poor like soil testing cards as well as farmer fairs. He added that the government helped farmers by the Narmada Sarovar project.
Security helps in bringing about security: Modi
"When common man gets security, then 'vikaas' can easily take place. That is why security is important. Don't you remember when there were curfews? It was the BJP which brought about security to the state," Modi said.
Modi talks about bullet train project
"I helped negotiate Rs 1 lakh crore from Japan for the bullet train free of interest. UPA could not take the discussion forward with Japan at all. I say oppose me but the Congress party crosses its limit when they oppose "vikaas'. They spent 5 decades on dviding people and promoting dynasty," Modi said.
Modi slams Congress, Ahmed Patel
"When there were floods in Banaskantha, Congress leaders were in Bengaluru to save one leader from losing a Rajya Sabha poll. That same leader is the topmost Congress leader but what did he do for Bharuch. He was unable to work for Narmada, neither did he think about ro-ro ferry," Modi said while slamming Ahmed Patel.
Narendra Modi backs tourism in Bharuch
"When the Statue of Unity will be erected in the next two years, then people will cross the roads of Bharuch to reach there. This will help tourism in the district," Modi said.
Modi repeats Vikaas matra
"Vikaas is our only path. Vikaas is only goal," says Narendra Modi.
Kutch, Bharuch grew under BJP, says Modi
"There is a high proportion of Muslim population in Kutch and Bharuch. However, it was under BJP rule that these two districts have grown tremendously," Modi said.
Congress knows to divide people, says Modi
"Congress has no reason to escape now.. They don't understand what to do now. In UP, where they used to win every time. It is a state which is the karmabhoomi of Nehru-Gandhi family. What happened in results?" Modi said while refering to the civic poll debacle. He added, "They know to change their colors. They divide brothers, divide communities."
Exercise your right to vote: Modi
"On 9 December, you can show your power. You can recreate the destiny of Gujarat by your one vote," says Modi
Narendra Modi on the stage
Images from Bharuch rally
The crowd is shouting 'Hindustan ka sher aaya'
Modi about to land in Bharuch
There is communal harmony in Godhra, says local
In Godhra too, there are Muslim pockets like Saatpul Bazar, Polan Bazar and Rani Masjid. Its nearly 52 percent Muslims live in the west and Hindus live in the east. “There is communal harmony in Godhra. Even at midnight, our women can go over to the Hindu side. It is safer than Delhi,” said Mohsin Patel, a young businessman.
Bharuch rally begins
While the Bharuch rally has begun, the gathering is waiting Narendra Modi's arrival on to the stage. Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Mumbai BJP MP Kirit Somaiya are also presiding over the rally.
Deputy CM Nitin Patel presiding over Bharuch rally
Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Sanand
RECAP: BJP has always been a pro-Hindutva party, others trying to clone 'original', says Arun Jaitley
Taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been seen as a pro-Hindutva party, and suggested that now, other parties have been trying to replicate their political stance, media reports said.
"If an original is available, why would one prefer a clone?" Jaitley asked, referring to the Congress. "In 1990s, the reforms were taken under compulsion but the government under prime minister (Narendra) Modi is undertaking the reforms by conviction," he said. Speaking to the media in Surat, Gujarat, he added, "While the BJP has maintained its credibility, Congress is slowly becoming extinct," ANI reported.
Brothers-in-law set relationship aside to fight for BJP and Congress in Gujarat polls
With the ruling BJP and the Congress locked in a high-decibel battle for the Gujarat polls, two members of a family are contesting for the rival parties while keeping aside their personal relations. Jaysukh Kakadiya is contesting as a Congress candidate from Dhari Assembly segment in Amreli district, while his brother-in-law Kamlesh Kanani is the BJP's nominee from the neighbouring Savarkundla seat in the same district.
RECAP: Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi better actor than Amitabh Bachchan
"Narendra Modi is a 'zabardast' (excellent) actor, even better than Amitabh Bachchan. Generally, an actor has to put contact lens when he has to weep...His eyes burns and tears roll down. But Narendra Modiji does not need any contact lens for tears to roll down his eyes," Gandhi told a rally at Savarkundla.
Senior journalist tweets
Modi's predecessor: Madhavsinh Solanki
Madhavsinh Solanki was the first chief minister from a caste that later came to be counted among the OBC. His first term was of barely hundred days, during the Emergency. But in the 1980 Assembly election, he led the Congress to victory on 141 out of 182 seats. (The BJP’s best tally so far is 127.) He was the first chief minister—and the only one before Modi—to complete a full term and led the party in the next round of elections in 1985.
Modi visited Gujarat on 28 and 29 November
The prime minister addressed eight rallies on 27 and 29 November in Saurashtra and south Gujarat. He is again expected to visit his home state on Wednesday.
'Rahul Gandhi's Amethi model of development won't work in Gujarat': BJP
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, saying his "model of development" in Amethi that "lacks good roads, hospitals and infrastructure facilities", will not work in Gujarat.
Referring to the BJP's landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh civic polls on Friday, he said the party can now set the new target of winning 160 seats in Gujarat, out of the total Assembly 182 seats.
"Rahul Gandhi is adopting a strategy of negative politics and trying to introduce the 'Amethi model of development' in Gujarat. There are no pucca roads, good hospitals and infrastructure facilities in Amethi. So the 'Amethi model of development' won't work in Gujarat," the BJP leader said.
Meanwhile.. Vijay Rupani is campaigning in Surat
If bank nationalisation was Indira’s drama, he has a chance to undo it
Modi is right in saying that the progress has not been as swift as it should have been in the years that followed bank nationalisation. But, if these banks have failed to deliver, the reasons can be traced to excessive government control, resultant lack of autonomy and absence of professional managements. The short point is that If Modi is convinced that Indira Gandhi’s bank nationalisation policy was drama, this is the time for him to undo the drama and let these banks compete in a free market.
Recap: Narendra Modi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over 'Gabbar Singh Tax' barb
In a stinging rebuttal to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's repeated criticism of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a key economic reform of the NDA government, Modi said a recently emerged "economist" was propagating a "grand stupid thought" by suggesting that GST rate be capped at 18 percent. Attacking Rahul for calling GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Modi said that those who looted the country could only think of dacoits.
Modi to inaugurate hospital in Ahmedabad
"At 5 pm this evening, will inaugurate the Shree Jogi Swami Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad. The various efforts of the SGVP family towards serving society are commendable," Modi tweeted on Sunday.
Modi magic seems strong in Saurashtra
Talking to the people at the Morbi rally, it seemed that the hard work the BJP has put in is turning hopes into reality. BJP repeatedly keeps Modi's face in the foreground and stresses on Gujarati identity.
After being Gujarat chief minister for 13 years, these elections have become very important for Modi, who has become the country's vada pradhan. He is now leading the country after leading the BJP to victory in Gujarat for three consecutive Assembly elections. However he must once again ensure the BJP's victory in these elections as it is now a question of credibility.
Recap: Vote shares in 2012 polls
According to the Election Commission of India's data on the 2012 Gujarat polls, the BJP had received 47.85 percent of the valid votes, while the Congress garnered 38.93 percent votes, a difference of 8.92 percent between the two parties.
Though there was a difference of 9 percent votes, the BJP won 115 seats and the Congress 61. The NCP and Keshubhai Patel's Gujarat Parivartan Party bagged two seats each.
Congress banks on Rahul Gandhi, caste leaders to bridge 9 percent vote share gap with BJP
The Congress in Gujarat is banking on its star campaigner Rahul Gandhi and support from a clutch of caste leaders to bridge the around nine percent vote share gap that led the BJP to retain power in 2012. However, the saffron party, which is in power in Gujarat for over two decades, is not only confident of retaining its 2012 base, but also expanding the vote share.
Farmers hope for more water from Bhadar dam
Farmers also complain of lack of water during summers. Bhadar dam, which is in Gondal, is linked to big towns. With Narmada water having reached Aaji, Gondal hopes that water from Bhadar dam would be diverted to them.
Narendra Modi takes to Twitter to announce his visit
Scuffle between BJP and Congress workers in Rajkot
Gujarat polls: Vote trends show little anti-incumbency sentiment against BJP till 2014
In the 2012 state Assembly elections, the BJP, with Narendra Modi as its chief ministerial candidate, won 115 out of 182 seats, with an average vote share of 53 percent in these seats.
In 2012, more than half the voters, or a clear majority, in constituencies where the BJP won the Assembly elections voted for the BJP, showing strong support for the party.
Women did rasta roko in Rajkot over water woes
Merely 30 kilometres from Rajkot, over a hundred women did rasta roko at Gondal just over a month ago. Gondal town gets water once in 3-4 days. But during Diwali, they didn't get water for 20 days. Women eventually lost patience and did an agitation.
Water crisis in Rajkot
There are a few areas in Rajkot which do not get tap water at all. The corporation provides tankers twice a week. But that's hardly enough. These are labourers and workers, who are then forced to procure water. Women say when the tankers arrive, fights break out.
Modi's Monday meetings
On Monday, the prime minister will be holding public meetings at Dharampur in Valsad district and later at Bhavnagar. From there he will visit other places in Saurashtra: Junagadh and Jamnagar.
Water woes in Rajkot
Water situation remains bleak in Rajkot. The well-off areas get 20 minutes of water per day. Most have drilled borewells and handpumps, but when even that goes defunct, people order tankers.
Sheila Dikshit takes a dig at Narendra Modi's visits to Gujarat
Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday asked if the claim of the ruling BJP in Gujarat of having undertaken a lot of development is correct then why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushing off to the state practically every other day to campaign.
Addressing the media, the former three-time Delhi chief minister said that the saffron party has realised that people are in a mood to change the government and that's why Modi is paying frequent visits to the state.
Congress' poster wars in Rajkot
In Rajkot, Congress has installed pertinent posters, pointing out, for example, that Gujarat got three chief ministers in 22 years but Rajkot didn't get an AIIMS. One of the posters has Modi's photo on it, which says, "we have brought Narmada water to Rajkot's Aaji dam". A Congress poster right alongside that says "But Rajkot still gets water only 20 mins a day."
Hardik Patel rallies sees huge crowds
As opposed to Rupani, Hardik Patel's rally just a couple of days back got massive traction. People from Jamnagar, Morbi and elsewhere had spent their own money to watch him speak.
BJP releases itinerary for the day
Rupani's roadshow gets lukewarm response
On Saturday evening, Rupani held a roadshow in Rajkot that got lukewarm response. The narrow alleys of Sadhu Vasvani road had enough space to walk along. It did not seem like a sitting chief minister's roadshow.
Congress candidate giving tough fight to Rupani
A lot is at stake in Rajkot. It is a battle for pride as CM Rupani is skating on thin ice in his own constituency. His opponent Indranil Rajyaguru is giving him a hard time.
Modi to inaugurate hospital in Ahmedabad
Modi will inaugurate a hospital at the Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP). The BJP wants to make this meeting a grand event and is planning a huge rally comprising more than one lakh people. The administration and police have geared up for the event.
Modi events to be called 'Vikas Rallies'
For his two-day sojourn, the BJP has organized seven public gatherings named as 'Vikas Rallies', to stress on the ruling BJP's development plank. On Sunday, Modi will be addressing three public meetings, at Bharuch in the morning, and later at Surendranagar.
PM to hold three rallies in Gujarat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again visiting his home state Gujarat on Sunday, three days after he addressed four campaign meetings for the BJP in the poll-bound state.
Rahul Gandhi asks why the salaries of fixed and contractual workers in Gujarat is still Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,000 when the seventh pay commission pegs their salaries at Rs 18,000.
RECAP: Prime minister questions Congress' intolerance against Shahzad Poonawala
"There is a man named Shahzad. He has asked a question to the 'shehzaada'," Modi said in reference to the Congress leader’s letters to Rahul. "They are getting publicly embarrased by a Congress leader. They spoke so much about tolerance that they have released a 'fatwa' that Shahzad should be removed from every WhatsApp group that he is in. This is the same party that cries of intolerance," he said.
RECAP: Modi slams Opposition parties
At a rally in Rajkot later in the day, the prime minister continued his attack against the Opposition. "India's rise in the world stage has rattled many. They are going out of the way to discredit the rankings. Yes, that is fine but will they also discredit the people of UP who have rejected them comprehensively," Modi said, referring to Congress dismissing the improvement in 'Ease of doing business' and Moody rankings.
RECAP: Modi raised the issue of dynasty politics in Congress
After Bharuch, Modi flew to Surendranagar where he continued to target the Gandhi family over charges of dynasty politics in the wake of Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla's allegation that the party president's election is rigged to favour Rahul Gandhi.
Modi slams Congress over its criticism of bullet trains
"My problem with Congress politics is simple- they oppose us just for the sake of opposing. They oppose things like bullet train only because they could not take this initiative forward and are envious someone else is."
PM Modi to address four rallies today
Govt found out about 2.5 lakh shell companies due to note ban, says Modi
"When Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister, he said that if one rupee comes from Delhi for the welfare of the downtrodden, only 15 paise thereof actually reach those persons for whom it is meant. Then tell me, which paws were grabbing at this money?" Modi asks at Rajkot rally.
"What was being sold for Rs 2 lakhs in the Congress rule, is now being sold in Rs 30,000 due to the regulations we put in due to our concerns for the people," Modi said about stents getting cheaper due to the Centre's efforts. "The whole Congress party is crying now, Modi did note ban, Modi did note ban, it has been 12 months now! People who are grieving for their deceased son also get back to work in this much time," Modi said about the Opposition's criticism against demonetisation.
"We also shut down 2.5 lakh shell companies," Modi said at the rally, adding that Congress did not have any breath to ask about these developments. "We found out about these companies due to the note bans," Modi asserted. "Whoever stole from the poor, and Congress listen to me carefully, whoever stole from the poor will have to give the money back!" Modi added. "Congress leaders are in tears due to demonetisation. That is because they have lost all that they had looted from the poor," he added.
BJP has performed better than previous Congress governments in Gujarat
"In every indicator be it health, education, agriculture the progress of Gujarat under BJP has been better than under previous Congress governments in the state," Modi said, according to ANI
Will Congress also discredit people of Uttar Pradesh who have rejected them, Modi asks in Rajkot
"India's rise on the world stage has rattled many. They are going out of the way to discredit the rankings. Yes, that is fine but will they also discredit the people of Uttar Pradesh who have rejected them comprehensively?" Modi said in a jab at Congress.
"Be it corruption, casteism, communalism or nepotism, it is the Congress which is associated with these evils. The youth are not ready to accept the Congress," Modi said at the rally in Rajkot.
Modi speaks of Ease of doing business, Moody rankings, says world noticed hard work gets more results than Harvard
Modi said at a rally in Rajkot that India has had a history of having highly educated leaders, from the likes of Harvard. In contrast, Modi said that he was just from the college of 'hard work.' He went on to say that the world has noticed that hard work gets more results than Harvard.
To qualify the statement, he said that the world bank issued the ease of doing business rankings, where India used to be on the 123 rank. "After three years of hard work, and because of clear policies for the betterment of the nation, the result was such that India leapt to rank 100," Modi said at the rally. The world taking notice and studying this phenomenon, Modi said. He also spoke about the Moody ranking, saying that after 14 years, the ranking improved. "Once the rankings improve, the financial world will take notice of our nation," Modi said.
India is being praised across the world because public elected govt with majority
"Across the world, India is being praised, isn't it?" Modi said, adding that India is being noticed by the US, Germany and England alike. "What is the reason?" Modi questioned, with the crowd screaming Modi. "Brothers and sisters, the reason is not Modi. It is because, after 30 years, this nation's people elected a government with a majority." "This praise is being showered, not because of Modi, but because of you." Modi asserted. "Imagine the heights of development which India is reaching," Modi said.
Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Rajkot
Narendra Modi recalls Shree Jogi Swami SGVP Holistic Hospital inauguration on Twitter
Narendra Modi mocks Congress' presidential election, says party has a history of rigging organisational polls
Mocking the Congress over the upcoming election of its president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged the party had a history of rigging organisational polls.
The outcome of the election to the top post in the Congress was a foregone conclusion, Modi said while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Surendranagar district.
"If you do not have democracy in your home (party) how can you practise it in the country," Modi asked.
Read more here
Ivanka Trump shocked by India's maternal leave policy
Modi said that he discussed maternal leave policies with US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka in Hyderabad. Modi says that when he told her that in India, women get six months maternal leave, she was shocked. In the US, even today, women don't get 6 months maternal leave like women do, he said.
It is our desh bhakti that makes government bring Indian who are in trouble across the world back to India, says Modi
"It is my desh bhakti that makes sure that if any Indian is in trouble across the world, we help them. You can see it on the Twitter account of (External affairs minister) Sushma Swaraj, how even an Indian in Pakistan got help for visa. This is our desh bhakti, our humanity." Modi said in a speech in Ahmedabad. "Have you seen how active Sushma Swaraj ji is? Guided by humanitarian values, she is serving so many people in need- they can be in any part of the world but she helps them," he said.
"I want to tell the people through this platform, 3,858 Indians were in jail across the world, it was desh bhakti that made us negotiate to get these people back in India...we have rescued over 1,400 fishermen in this way as well." Modi added about the government's efforts for the Indian diaspora.
"Nurses from Kerala who worked in Saudi, when they were caught by terrorists, how could the prime minister sleep, how could the citizens sleep? I am telling on this sacred land that we got these daughters back to India alive," Modi added. He also spoke of how five people were given death sentence in Sri Lanka, but using their connections, the government got these people "away from the noose" and got them back to Tamil Nadu alive. He also spoke of the cases of Father Tom, Father Prem and Judith D'Souza. "It is our 'nationalism' that made us get Father Tom and Father Prem back. When Judith D'Souza was kidnapped, we once again did whatever we could to bring this daughter of India back," Modi said.
The three areas of Yoga, Ayurveda and Allopathy have been merged in this hospital, which is a commendable initiative, Narendra Modi says about Shree Jogi Swami SGVP Holistic Hospital
Modi endorses practice of yoga, ayurveda in Ahmedabad
Ayurveda facilities should be available in every district in India, that is our government's aim, Modi said in Ahmedabad. He also spoke of the Centre's efforts to celebrate Yoga Day. "Today, yoga has been accepted in the world. UN accepted my proposal to celebrate International Yoga Day and today the whole world celebrates Yoga Day 21 June," he said at the gathering.
"Lack of healthcare facilities affects the poor adversely. We want to change that and that is why we made stents cheaper," Modi said at the event adding that generic drugs and other such medicine were also made cheaper. "Due to this, the blessings from poor people is giving me the energy and will to run for office."
Modi speaks after inaugurating Shree Jogi Swami SGVP Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad
Narendra Modi takes jab at Congress, reminds party of its defeat in Uttar Pradesh civic polls
Training his guns against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reminded the party of its defeat in the local body polls in Uttar Pradesh.
"In Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress ruled for decades, the state from where generations of top Congress leaders belong...we saw what happened there in the local elections. Congress was wiped out. UP knows the Congress well and so does Gujarat," Modi said in his rally in Gujarat's Bharuch.
Sharpening his attack on the Congress, Modi accused the opposition party of seeking to divide society on the basis of caste and religion.
Resuming his campaign in his home state, where the first phase of Assembly elections is to be held on 9 December, Modi lashed out at the Congress, saying that it wanted to create "walls between brothers".
Read more here
Meanwhile, AK Joti, Chief Election Commissioner of India says VVPAT machines will be used along with EVMs in all constituencies in Gujarat
Visuals of Modi inaugurating Shri Jogiswami SGVP Hospital in Ahmedabad
Narendra Modi inaugurates Shri Jogiswami SGVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Watch Live here:
Visuals from Narendra Modi's rallies in Bharuch and Surendranagar
Narendra Modi on Surendranagar rally
Modi also took to Twitter to speak about his election rally in Surendranagar district in Gujarat. "In Surendranagar, elaborated on the efforts of the BJP Governments over the last two decades to improve the water situation in Saurashtra, which has significantly helped our hardworking farmers," he said on Twitter. He also shared a video on his assertions about the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, the Gujarat elections and the election for Congress President.
Narendra Modi tweets about his rally in Bharuch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared highlights of his first rally of the day in Bharuch, saying that he was overwhelmed by the phenomenal support for BJP in the rallies. He also pointed out that he highlighted the "positive impact" that the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train will make in the area.
Claiming that Congress ignored the Bharuch and Kutch, ones which have a significant Muslim population, Modi said that they are now among the fastest growing districts in Gujarat. "Bharuch and Kutch districts have significant Muslim population. Congress ignored these districts but now they are among the fastest growing districts in Gujarat. BJP’s governance is inclusive and development oriented," he said on the micro-blogging website.
PM says those opposing bullet train project can take bullock carts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those opposing the bullet train project should travel on bullock carts.
Modi made the comment while lashing out at the Congress for its criticism of the Rs 1.1 lakh crore project — which he said was "a negligible price" — connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai and to be built by Japan.
Read more here
Meanwhile, Shehzad Poonawalla speaks out against Congress
Just a few moments after Narendra Modi questioned the Congress party's treatment of Shehzad Poonawalla, Shehzad spoke out against the party. He said "If Sardar Patel was insulted by Congress leadership back then, then I feel the same way today." According to ANI, Poonawala claimed that when he raised his voice to end dynasty politics, Congress said he was no longer a member of the party
"125 crore Indians are my Gods and I am serving them," says Modi
"The biggest disservice to Gujarat by the Congress was to divide communities. Congress ensured that people who were amicable before were divided," Modi said in an attack to the Opposition party. "We (BJP) set vote-bank politics aside, we kept religion aside, and we walked together on the road to development instead," he said. "125 crore Indians are my Gods and I am only serving them," he added. "I give all the BJP workers in Gujarat blessings with the chant of 'Bharat Mata ki jai'" he said, concluding his second election rally for the day.
Modi says development model already showing results in south Gujarat
"We have given priority to make this land filled with water in our Gujarat model," Modi said at the rally, continuing his focus on water issues the district has faced over the years. "Look at the results of development due to its reach, today the cotton production has gone four times. Production of groundnut was 10 million tonnes. There is no area of development we have stayed away from," he said.
15:30 (IST)
"Water scarcity in Surendranagar is now history," says Modi
"In Surendranagar district, I am asking my sisters, tell me the truth. Weren't there major issues with water? Didn't you have to walk kilometers heaving matlas (earthen pots) to get water? Didn't you have to dig deep borewells?" the prime minister asked. "But water scarcity in Surendranagar is now history! The BJP has got the Narmada waters here and helped farmers," he said. "A whole river was diverted by a miracle and was given water. Due to this, I saw when I was coming here by helicopter that Surendranagar was completely green! When I see that the whole district today is green, it makes me proud of the successful development model," Modi said.
Modi slams Congress, says Emergency is example of the party's history of lack of 'internal democracy'
"It was the Congress which made the nation a prison for 19 months." Modi exclaimed, referring to the Emergency. "Just to save her seat, Indira ji made the nation a prison, Media had to ask Indira ji before publishing something. Even Kishore Kumar's songs were banned on radio as he spoke against her! So, what the youngster Shehzad is saying is not unusual it is the Congress culture." Modi said at the Surendranagar rally. "Those who have no internal democracy can't work for people. I want to tell this youngster Shehzad, you have done a brave thing but this is sadly what has always happened in the Congress," he added.
15:21 (IST)
Narendra Modi questions Congress's treatment of Shehzad Poonawalla's letters to Rahul Gandhi
"A few days back at a rally in Navsari I had said there are three polls whose results are definitely certain," Modi said, speaking of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, the Gujarat elections and the election for the Congress President. "I said BJP will win by a landslide and Congress will be nowhere in the UP polls."
"Second, I said that in Gujarat polls, the Gujarat public will press the button on the EVMs and give Congress a strong answer, unlike ever seen in the of history elections," Modi asserted. "The third prediction I made was the in the Congress party, there is an election for the Congress president, I vowed that the Congress President election will be such where only one family will win."
"There is a man named Shahzad, he has asked a question to the 'shehzaada'," Modi said in reference to Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla’s letters to Rahul Gandhi. "They are getting publicly embarrased by a Congress leader! They spoke so much about tolerance that they have released a 'fatwa' that whichever Whatsapp group Shahzad is in, he should be removed! In the same party, when a responsible leader raised questions, the same party that sings of tolerance releases fatwas!" he said.
Visuals of Modi election rally in Surendranagar
Narendra Modi begins addressing rally at Surendranagar
Vijay Rupani addresses Surendranagar rally, stresses on BJP's development plank
"Development and Modi are synonymous with each other." Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said at a rally in Surendranagar district. "Gujarat is a role model for 'vikas,'" he added saying that Modi is a "vikaspurush(development man)." He said that development on the mind of the people in Gujarat and Modi has made his mark with regard to this promise.
Rupani also targeted the Congress party, saying that BJP has "cleared the roots of Congress" in the state. He told the audience that the last nail in the coffin of Congress in Gujarat would be hammered by BJP together with the people. He also claimed that Congress ruled Gujarat for over 45 years, but they never developed the state, only choosing to indulge in vote-bank politics and amassing power. He concluded by saying that it was the BJP and Narendra Modi who implemented the Gujarat Model in the state in the past 17 years.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah addresses public meeting at a Mahuva, Bhavnagar; slams Opposition for questioning surgical strikes
The BJP president spoke of the surgical strikes, saying "When the Uri terror attack took place, anger was brewing in the entire nation. Everyone thought the prime minister would give a statement and things will get."
"But this time it wasn't the government of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, it was a government chosen by you," he said to the audience in Gujarat in a direct attack at the Opposition party. He also slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's suspicions about the surgical strikes, which he said was revenge for the Uri attack and the exercise by the Indian army "left Pakistan red-faced. "Rahul Gandhi was demanding proof. He was asking, who saw the surgical strikes taking place? Rahul bhai, please respect the honour and valour of our jawans guarding the borders!" Shah said at the rally according to ANI.
14:34 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rally at Surendranagar soon, likely to give speech at 3.30
Narendra Modi at the Bharuch rally
Image courtesy: Twitter @BJP4India
Will bring Gujarat at par with the world: Modi
"Our vikaas is not just about development but it also intends to bring Gujarat at par with the global economic giants. We have a great track record for doing so," Modi said while concluding his speech in Bharuch.
Modi talks about Gujarat's achievements in fishing
"Fish production was about 5.5 lakh tonnes. But now it around 9 lakh tonnes. This has helped Gujarat become a leader in fishing industry," Modi said while talking about his government's initiatives for fishermen.
Modi woos farmers
"We revolutionised agriculture in Gujarat by bringing drip irrigation in the state," Modi said while adding that his government at the Centre has introduced many schemes for the poor like soil testing cards as well as farmer fairs. He added that the government helped farmers by the Narmada Sarovar project.
Security helps in bringing about security: Modi
"When common man gets security, then 'vikaas' can easily take place. That is why security is important. Don't you remember when there were curfews? It was the BJP which brought about security to the state," Modi said.
Modi talks about bullet train project
"I helped negotiate Rs 1 lakh crore from Japan for the bullet train free of interest. UPA could not take the discussion forward with Japan at all. I say oppose me but the Congress party crosses its limit when they oppose "vikaas'. They spent 5 decades on dviding people and promoting dynasty," Modi said.
Modi slams Congress, Ahmed Patel
"When there were floods in Banaskantha, Congress leaders were in Bengaluru to save one leader from losing a Rajya Sabha poll. That same leader is the topmost Congress leader but what did he do for Bharuch. He was unable to work for Narmada, neither did he think about ro-ro ferry," Modi said while slamming Ahmed Patel.
Narendra Modi backs tourism in Bharuch
"When the Statue of Unity will be erected in the next two years, then people will cross the roads of Bharuch to reach there. This will help tourism in the district," Modi said.
Modi repeats Vikaas matra
"Vikaas is our only path. Vikaas is only goal," says Narendra Modi.