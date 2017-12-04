A host of party heavyweights will be present when Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the party chief's post at its headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, with over 90 sets of nomination papers likely to be filed to support his candidature.
Six chief ministers — Punjab's Amarinder Singh, Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh's Virbhadra Singh, Puducherry's V Narayanasamy, Meghalaya's Mukul Sangma and Mizoram's Lal Thanhawla — are expected to be present when over 90 sets of nomination papers are likely to be filed by various leaders to extend support to Rahul Gandhi's candidature.
Congress state unit chiefs, senior leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will be present at the party's central office to express support to Rahul Gandhi ahead of his much-awaited elevation.
The Congress vice president is likely to reach the party headquarters around 10.30 am to file his nomination. He will sign sets of nomination papers to be filed before the Returning Officer.
Mullappally Ramachandran, the Returning Officer for the organisational election, told IANS that 90 nomination forms were taken by different states though not one has been submitted so far.
The process of nominations started on Friday. The last date for filing nominations is 4 December.
Reacting to criticism over the election process, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev told the media: "All I want to say is that it is happening under Election Commission supervision. When we talk about electoral democracy, I wish to say, we conduct (internal) elections while adhering to Election Commission rules. It is being done with full transparency. We have not violated any rules."
She said if someone was raising questions, what was the basis on which they were doing so. "I won't be able to comment about it. Only those who have raised the issue can explain."
On Sunday, many senior Congress leaders, its members of Parliament and PCC chiefs arrived at the party headquarters to sign the papers, including Sachin Pilot, Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Shukla, PC Chacko, Shobha Oza, Hamdulla Sayeed and others.
Apart from states and union territories, senior leaders on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad are likely to submit different sets of nomination papers.
The elevation of Rahul Gandhi, who is presently spearheading the Congress campaign ahead of the 9 and 14 December Gujarat Assembly polls, has been much talked about in party circles for around two years.
With Rahul Gandhi in all likelihood to be the only candidate in the fray, he could be declared the next Congress chief on 5 December after scrutiny of nominations.
He will succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress chief who has helmed the party since 1998.
Rahul Gandhi became the Congress vice president in January 2013.
Take a look at all past Congress presidents since the party's inception
Modi has business commenting on Congress' internal matter: Siddaramaiah
"If anyone wants to participate in elections he or she is free to do so,its going on in democratic manner. Prime Minister has no business to comment on Congress's internal matter," Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Rahul Gandhi filing nomination for party president.
RECAP: Congress' election schedule
Shehzad Poonawalla says Congress appointing dummy candidate so that this sham looks like an election
"Mere sources mujhe bata rahe hain ki darbariyon mein baat chal rahi hai ki ek dummy candidate utara jaye taake ye election lage, lekin ab logon ki aankhon mein dhool nahi jhonk sakte (My sources have told me that the discussion among the "courtiers" is that they will appoint a dummy candidate so that this sham looks like an election. But they can't fool people for too long.)"
Comparison with Rajiv Gandhi
Rahul's personal charisma, and ability to strike a chord with the people, urged many to compare him to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Just like Rajiv, Rahul's complete disregard for his security, as he mingled with cheering crowds, or when he rode pillion on a motorbike to reach agitating farmers in Bhatta Parsaul, were a reminder of his father's ways of politics.
Rahul Gandhi: The idealist
Rahul, unlike many other grassroots leaders who later shot to fame, never had to fight for recognition. He was representing the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and was perhaps destined to enter politics, the moment his mother accepted the role of Congress president, reluctantly in 1998.
When he made his electoral debut in 2004 Lok Sabha election, the family's traditional constituency Amethi — which had been represented by Sanjay, Rajiv, and Sonia Gandhi in the past — embraced him warmly. Within the party, his entry in politics was hailed as "Congress' Obama moment", NDTV reported at the time.
Manmohan Singh says Rahul Gandhi will carry on the great traditions of Congress
"Sonia Gandhi has been party president for 19 years. This (Rahul Gandhi's nomination) is yet another step in that direction. Rahul Gandhi will carry on the great traditions of the Congress party," said the former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Rahul Gandhi files his nomination papers, likely to be elected unopposed
Rahul Gandhi reaches AICC headquarters
Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Ahmed Patel and Jithin Das, arrives at the Congress headquarters to file his nomination papers.
Congress leader Kamal Nath hits out at BJP over allegations of election rigging
Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "Do BJP presidents get elected? Did Nitin Gadkari get elected through a ballot process? Let them answer that first."
Time for Rahul Gandhi to take Congress party forward: Dr. Karan Singh
Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh said, "Soniaji took Congress to new heights. We won many elections under her leadership and now it is time for Rahul Gandhi to take the party forward."
Rahul Gandhi reaches Manmohan Singh's house
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination at 10.30 am
12:10 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to be PM candidate in 2019: RPN Singh
When News18 asked if Rahul Gandhi will Congress' prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 General Elections, RPN Singh says "there's no doubt about it". He adds, "Sonia Gandhi is our mentor and will be there to guide us through."
12:09 (IST)
Take a look at all past Congress presidents since the party's inception
12:06 (IST)
12:00 (IST)
RECAP: Congress' election schedule
11:54 (IST)
11:40 (IST)
11:40 (IST)
11:26 (IST)
'Rahul Gandhi has not opted for this, party workers asked him to file nomination': Congress leader Oscar Fernandes
11:24 (IST)
Mallikarjun Kharge wishes Rahul Gandhi the best
11:22 (IST)
Karnataka CM Siddaramiah congratulates Rahul Gandhi
11:22 (IST)
11:18 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad on why Rahul Gandhi is perfect for Congress president
11:16 (IST)
Ayodhya — one of the main issues Rahul Gandhi will be challenged with
In the scenario of the Supreme Court disallowing the building of the Ram temple, Muslim triumphalism will be no less provocative. It will certainly aggravate the hurt of those Hindus for whom, because of decades of propaganda or otherwise, it is an article of faith that Lord Ram was born at the spot where the Babri Masjid once stood. A judgment against the temple will also goad the BJP into turning the 2019 elections into a veritable referendum on Lord Ram. It will ask voters to give it a mandate that would enable it to bring in a law for overcoming the adverse Supreme Court judgment. What then will be Rahul’s stance? Will he fight the 2019 election stating unequivocally that the Supreme Court judgment has to be accepted?
Read full article here
11:12 (IST)
'Have no doubt we will make tremendous strides under Rahul Gandhi': Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia
11:10 (IST)
Kamal Nath, Sheila Dikshit, Motilal Vora and Tarun Gogoi file first set of nominations
11:08 (IST)
Challenges Rahul Gandhi will need to address when he becomes Congress president
The principal tasks before Rahul Gandhi as Congress president will be to evolve strategies for countering Hindu nationalism without alienating the Hindus and ensuring Other Backward Classes (OBC) politics doesn't stump the party. These two tasks dwarf the challenges most media commentators have identified for Rahul — those of forging alliances with regional players and building the party organisation.
The Congress has been opposed to Hindu nationalism through its 132 years of existence. But this ideological position lost its edge ever since the BJP initiated the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 1980s. Since then, the Congress has hemmed and hawed, hoping Hindu nationalism will somehow pale before issues of development, rozi-roti, and creation of jobs. Indeed, the cyclical waning of Hindu nationalism enabled the Congress to return to power in 1991, 2004 and 2009.
Read full article here
11:03 (IST)
P Chidambaram wishes Congress 'president' the very best
11:02 (IST)
Congress stronger under Rahul Gandhi, his performance is excellent: Girija Vyas
10:56 (IST)
At least 90 nominations are expected to propose Rahul Gandhi as Congress president
Mullappally Ramachandran, the Returning Officer for the organisational election, told IANS that 90 nomination forms were taken by different states though not one has been submitted so far.
The process of nominations started on Friday. The last date for filing nominations is 4 December.
10:53 (IST)
Six chief ministers, Congress state unit chiefs, delegates present at Rahul Gandhi's nomination filing
Six chief ministers — Punjab's Amarinder Singh, Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh's Virbhadra Singh, Puducherry's V Narayanasamy, Meghalaya's Mukul Sangma and Mizoram's Lal Thanhawla — are expected to be present when over 90 sets of nomination papers are likely to be filed by various leaders to extend support to Rahul Gandhi's candidature.
Congress state unit chiefs, senior leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will be present at the party's central office to express support to Rahul Gandhi ahead of his much-awaited elevation.
10:51 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders Mohsina Kidwai and Sheila Dikshit
10:46 (IST)
10:45 (IST)
10:43 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi will make a good prime minister: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
10:40 (IST)
'Rahul Gandhi has travelled across India for last 17 years': Rajiv Shukla
10:35 (IST)
10:34 (IST)
Manmohan Singh reaches Congress headquarters
10:33 (IST)
After Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi visits Pranab Mukherjee, reports Times Now
10:30 (IST)
Visual of Congress workers at AICC headquarters ahead of Rahul Gandhi's nomination filing
10:28 (IST)
Narendra Modi is suffering from Rahul phobia, says Congress leader Randeep S Surjewala
10:25 (IST)
10:25 (IST)
10:21 (IST)
10:19 (IST)
