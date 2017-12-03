1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again visited his home state Gujarat on Sunday, three days after he addressing four campaign meetings for BJP in the poll-bound state. AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again visited his home state Gujarat on Sunday, three days after h

2/7 Modi held 'vikas rallies' in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot. He also inaugurated Shri Jogiswami SGVP Hospital in Ahmedabad. A child listen's to Modi's speech at an election rally. His cap has the party slogan for the 2017 Gujarat polls — 'I am development, I am Gujarat.' AP Modi held 'vikas rallies' in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot. He also inaugurated Shri Jogiswami S

3/7 Training his guns against Congress, Modi reminded the party of its defeat in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls. "In UP, where Congress ruled for decades...we saw what happened there in the local elections. Congress was wiped out. UP knows the Congress well and so does Gujarat," Modi said in his rally in Bharuch. AP Training his guns against Congress, Modi reminded the party of its defeat in the Uttar Pradesh civic

4/7 Modi also slammed Congress for not supporting his government over the bullet train project and said, "Those opposing the bullet train project should travel on bullock carts. We won't mind." Modi smiles as he receives a traditional umbrella during an election campaign rally at Surendranagar. AP Modi also slammed Congress for not supporting his government over the bullet train project and said,

5/7 Modi targetted the Gandhi family over charges of dynasty politics in the wake of Shehzad Poonawalla's allegation against Rahul Gandhi. "A youngster Shehzad has exposed rigging that is taking place in Congress President's polls...Congress tried to muzzle his voice and wants to remove him from their WhatsApp groups. What tolerance is this?" he said at Surendranagar. AP Modi targetted the Gandhi family over charges of dynasty politics in the wake of Shehzad Poonawalla'

6/7 At a rally in Rajkot, the prime minister continued his attack against the Opposition. "Be it corruption, casteism, communalism or nepotism, it is the Congress which is associated with these evils. The youth are not ready to accept the Congress," Modi said. BJP supporters cheer for Modi at an election rally. AP At a rally in Rajkot, the prime minister continued his attack against the Opposition. "Be it corrupt