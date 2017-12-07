Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar is at it again. Days after Aiyar courted controversy for invoking Mughal emperors in trying to justify Rahul Gandhi's unopposed elevation to the post of Congress President — a comment he claims was used out of context — he is again at the eye of a storm for calling the prime minister a "neech admi (a despicable man)."

However, this time around the senior Congress leader may find himself in trouble, the Congress party's President-in-waiting has reacted strongly to Aiyar's remark, asking him to apologise.

Rahul took to twitter to express his disapproval on the choice of words by Aiyar as he managed to hit out at the BJP in the same tweet.

BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 7, 2017

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a veiled attack on the Congress, accusing the party of suppressing Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideas and contribution in the nation building, senior Aiyar accused Modi of playing dirty politics in the name of the Dalit leader, in questionable language.

#WATCH: "Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?: Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/sNXeo6a1Gi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

Talking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said, "I think one person who contributed the most toward Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream(of nation-building), was Jawaharlal Nehru, and the way Modi is talking about his contribution is condemnable at the such an occasion. I think he (Modi) is a despicable and uncultured person. Why does he need to play dirty politics on such occasion?" Modi, who was addressing an election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, was quick to respond to these comments and said that the people of Gujarat will give the Congress a befitting answer. "This shows nothing but their Mughlai mindset," Modi said. "What all have they called us- donkeys, neech, gandi naali ke keede... the people of Gujarat will give a fitting answer to such deplorable language," Modi said.

Congress leaders are speaking in a language that is not acceptable in democracy. One Congress leader, who has studied in best institutions, served as a diplomat, was a Minister in Cabinet, he said Modi is 'Neech.' This is insulting. This is nothing but a Mughalai Mindset: PM pic.twitter.com/9IvKewDPMw — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

You all have seen me- I have been CM and PM. Has anyone had to hold his or her head in shame due to me? Have I done any shameful thing? Then why are they calling me 'Neech'?: PM Modi in Surat #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/Aba3QwDcAz — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

This is not the first time, the senior Congress leader has attracted controversy over his remarks. When Rahul filed his nomination for the post of Congress president, several BJP leaders dubbed the election as 'rigged' and termed his elevation a coronation. The BJP also accused the Congress party of upholding the dynasty politics. Hitting back at BJP leaders, Aiyar had said, “When Shah Jahan came in the place of Jahangir did any election happen? And when Aurangzeb came in place of Shah Jahan did any election happen? It was known to everyone that the throne of the king will automatically go to the heir.", reported CNN-News 18. The report further added that Modi latched on to Aiyar's remarks and had said that the Congress loyalist was proud of his party's 'Aurangzebi Raj (dynastic traditions). In 2014, when Modi was elected as prime minister, Aiyar had made scathing remarks on him by mocking Modi's ambitions and had said that a place will be identified for the Gujarat chief minister to distribute tea. He was quoted by PTI as saying, "I promise you in 21st Century Narendra Modi will never become the Prime Minister of the country...But if he wants to distribute tea here, we will find a place for him." With inputs from agencies