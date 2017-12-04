1/4 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party chief at its headquarters amid cheers and enthusiasm by party leaders and workers. PTI Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party chi

2/4 Gandhi signed a set of nominations in the presence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders Kamal Nath, Motilal Vora, Sheila Dikshit, Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot. PTI Gandhi signed a set of nominations in the presence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior p

3/4 Former President Pranab Mukherjee was also present at the event. PTI Former President Pranab Mukherjee was also present at the event. PTI