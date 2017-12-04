1/4
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party chief at its headquarters amid cheers and enthusiasm by party leaders and workers. PTI
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party chi
2/4
Gandhi signed a set of nominations in the presence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders Kamal Nath, Motilal Vora, Sheila Dikshit, Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot. PTI
Gandhi signed a set of nominations in the presence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior p
3/4
Former President Pranab Mukherjee was also present at the event. PTI
Former President Pranab Mukherjee was also present at the event. PTI
4/4
Over 90 sets of nominations are expected to be filed supporting Gandhi whose election is a mere formality as there are no other candidate for party's top post. PTI
Over 90 sets of nominations are expected to be filed supporting Gandhi whose election is a mere form