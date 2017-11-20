CWC meeting in Delhi LIVE updates: Govt mistaken if it thinks it'll escape Constitutional accountability, says Sonia

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Monday to approve the schedule of the party president's election at Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi, party sources have said.
The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am.
This would clear the decks for the elevation of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over as the next chief. According to party sources, he is the only candidate in the fray.
According to several media reports, Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over as the party president before the Gujarat elections.
According to The Indian Express, party sources had claimed that Rahul might take over the reins of the Congress before 9 December, when the first phase of Gujarat polls will be held. The report quoted another Congress leader as saying that Rahul may even take charge of the party by the end of November.
The report added that the actual election process will take another 12 to 14 days to be completed.
The Congress on Sunday night released the its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat.
Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki, speaking to reporters, had said that there is now an agreement between the party and the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and an understanding has been reached. Solanki also said that neither PAAS, Jignesh Mevani nor Alpesh Thakor has asked for a ticket. He added that the meeting yielded a "positive outcome".
Opening Remarks of Hon'ble Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi at CWC Meeting (Monday, 20th November 2017)
Colleagues,
I welcome you to this Congress Working Committee. We have before us an important agenda.
Over the last 18 months, the election process that has concluded in all but six States has elected block presidents, an equal number of delegates, primary units and party members. This has provided an opportunity for the Party to interact with lakhs of workers across the country, starting from the booth level. This reaffirms that the party’s roots are spread across every district of the country and that no other political party can match the plurality and diversity of the Congress Party.
The electoral process, which began in May 2016, has now come to its culmination. The schedule for the election of the Congress President will be read out by General Secretary.
On behalf of the Party, I thank the Chairman, Shri Mullapalli Ramachandran, members of the Central Election Authority and other party workers for carrying out this huge exercise with utmost diligence, integrity and impartiality.
Friends,
The Modi-government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India’s Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the Winter Session of Parliament on flimsy grounds. The Government is mistaken if it thinks that by locking the temple of democracy, it will escape constitutional accountability ahead of the assembly elections. Parliament is the forum in which questions should be asked – questions about corruption in high places, conflict of interest of serving ministers and dubious defense deals. Government will be obliged to answer these questions, but in order to avoid the questions and answer ahead of Gujarat elections, the government has taken the extra ordinary step of not holding a winter session when should be held.
The Prime Minister had the audacity to have a midnight celebration in Parliament to launch an ill prepared and flawed GST but today he lacks the courage to face Parliament.
The Modi government is also forcefully trying to change the history of modern India by systematically erasing the contributions made by Pandit Nehruji and Indira Gandhi – be it through rewriting school text books, through malicious misinformation and propaganda, or ignoring with disdain the importance of the birth centenary of Indiraji. This vilification is blatant and for all to see.
Friends,
Congress intra-party election need to be completed by 31 December
The party's organisational election has to be completed before 31 December. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of 2017.
Rahul Gandhi is a better communicator today, but without a solution-based narrative, he ends up helping BJP
Gandhi could have taken a leaf from his party’s experiments with soft Hindutva in Gujarat in the 2002 Assembly election in which, as reported by the Times of India, Congress had tried to counter RSS with a former RSS veteran Shankersinh Vaghela as Pradesh Congress Committee chief who led the campaign. In that election, BJP won 127 seats in a sharp contrast to 51 won by the Congress. Repeating the same mistake might mean repeating the disaster.
Trouble ahead for Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat
Trouble is brewing in Gujarat, where Congress and Hardik Patel's PAAS workers clashed on Sunday night, right after the Congress came out with its first list of candidates. While the Patidar leaders had asked for 10 tickets, the first Congress list had only 3 PAAS names, which led to the Patidars picking up a fight with the Congress leaders in Surat.
Nation stands with Rahul Gandhi says Congress
Speaking to Times Now, Shobha Oza said that the whole country stands with Congress.
Is Congress VP getting better at game once played by Narendra Modi?
At the PHDCCI event, in front of an eclectic audience, Rahul yet again displayed what has now become his trademark mix: Biting criticism of the Modi government, smart one-liners, humility, humour and a touch of penitence. In addition, he also offered a vision of India that is slightly different from Modi's.
What will happen in today's meeting?
The highest working body of the Congress party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) starts process of the election of the party president. The Congress Working Committee is likely to announce the much-awaited election date to complete the prolonged election procedure. The CWC will approve the schedule prepared by the party's central election authority. Once the dates are approved, the process would be over in about 10 days.
Rahul Gandhi likely to takeover as president before Gujarat polls
According to The Indian Express, party sources claim that Rahul might take over the reins of the Congress before 9 December, when the first phase of Gujarat polls will be held. The report quoted another Congress leader as saying that Rahul may even take charge of the party by the end of November.
Factionalism will be a major problem for Rahul
Factionalism is a major issue that Rahul Gandhi needs to tackle. According to a News18 report, state units are in disarray and the infighting would force him to constantly do the balancing act.
"In Madhya Pradesh, veterans like Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh would not want to be sidelined but Jyotiraditya Scindia too has to be accommodated, the report added.
Here is the agenda for the CWC meeting
Majeed Memon: Wanted to stop scattering of anti-BJP votes
Speaking to CNN-News18, NCP leader Majeed Memon said, "As far is Gujarat elections are concerned, we were keen to stop scattering anti-BJP votes. We were at constant touch with the Gujarat Congress unit. We thought due respect would be given to us But unfortunately that has not happened."
How will the election process take place?
Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same. The election process was likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly polls, the first phase of which will be held on 9 December.
Rahul Gandhi new Congress president by 1 December?
According to NDTV, as Rahul is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the Congress is expected to have a new president by 1 December
CWC meeting was not necessary, say senior party leaders
Party leaders say though it is not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.
Several challenges before Rahul Gandhi if he takes over as Congress president
If and when Rahul Gandhi is elevated to the post of Congress president, there are several issues he will have to address. Writing for News18, Sneha Mordani says Gandhi "would be saddled with the task of resurrecting the party" which has only been going downhill after 2014. "It couldn't make a mark in any state barring Punjab. Himachal Pradesh has voted. Gujarat, the home turf of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, is anything but a cake walk," she writes.