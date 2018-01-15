ASSOCIATE
Aircel-Maxis case: Congress rejects CBI's 'far-fetched' theory on P Chidambaram and Dayanidhi Maran's involvement

Politics IANS Jan 15, 2018 08:08:32 IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad on Sunday said the "theory" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CBI that former finance minister P Chidambaram and then telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran did something in tandem in the Aircel-Maxis case is too far-fetched.

File image of Congress leader P Chidambaram. AFP

In a tweet, the Congress leader said Chidambaram had strained relation with Maran.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday searched the houses of Chidambaram and his son Karti in Delhi and Chennai in connection to the Aircel-Maxis case.

Following the raids Chidambaram had said that there is no FIR against him or his son in the Aircel-Maxis case.

"There is no predicate scheduled offence. Hence the ED has no jurisdiction. Yet the ED, at the instance of the government, continues to misuse its powers.

"I belong to the Opposition party. Let the government misuse the ED. I shall neither bend nor break and I shall continue to speak and write," he said.


Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 08:08 AM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 08:08 AM

