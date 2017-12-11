Xiaomi Mi A1 is now available at Rs 13,999 after a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000

Xiaomi's first Android One smartphone — the Mi A1 — is getting a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000. This will bring down the price of the phone from Rs 14,999, its launch price from September, to Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain tweeted the announcement to his followers on his Twitter page. The phone is available to be purchased on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Currently, only the Gold and Black variants of the phone are available on sale on Flipkart, although Jain's tweet shows a Rose Gold variant as well. The Rose Gold variant of the Xiaomi Mi A1 was announced towards the end of November.

Great news Mi Fans: announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1000 on Mi A1! 🙌#MiA1: picture perfect flagship dual camera phone. Now available for a perfect price of ₹13,999! Buy it from https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/PWplnIMC71 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 10, 2017

The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a metal unibody design. It sports a 5.5-inch FullHD display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Mi A1's rounded edges give the phone a premium feel and it has a fingerprint sensor located at the back. In terms of hardware, the phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset which has an octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.0 GHz and employs Adreno 506 GPU.

In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera with a 12 MP wide-angle sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens. This enables 2x optical zoom and helps create the bokeh effect which blurs the subject's background. The camera also offers up to 10x digital zoom and has dual-flash as well. On the front of the phone is a 5 MP selfie camera.

We were quite impressed with the Xiaomi Mi A1. Here's our summation of the review of the Mi A1:

Xiaomi offers a well rounded phone at Rs 14,999 with stock Android to boot. If you are in the market for a Rs 15,000 phone, you will not go wrong with the Xiaomi Mi A1. Of course, you will have to factor in one of its major drawbacks — poor low light photography. But that apart, there is fairly little to complain with the Mi A1. And thankfully, it will not just be available on flash sales which gets over in seconds. Xiaomi has also partnered with a lot of offline retail partners for the Mi A1.

The Rs 13,999 price tag on the Xiaomi Mi A1, will heat up the competition between it and the Honor 7X (priced at Rs 12,999), Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (priced at Rs 14,999), Moto G5S Plus (priced at Rs 14,499) and the Moto G5 Plus (priced at Rs 13,999).