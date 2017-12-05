Huawei Honor 7X launched at Rs 12,999; announces flagship Honor V10 with Kirin 970 chipset

Huawei at an event held in London launched its Honor 7X smartphone, a budget segment device, that brings the dual camera and a portrait mode to the masses. Honor also announced a flagship smartphone called the Honor V10 or the Honor View 10 that packs in plenty of AI capabilities apart from its flagship hardware.

The Honor 7X has been announced at a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 32 GB storage model and Rs 15,999 for the 64 GB storage model. and will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India starting from 7 December.

As for the Honor V10, it will go on sale in India on 8 January. India pricing has yet to be announced, but the device has been priced at 499 Euros (approximately Rs 38,000) in Europe.

We have already put up our first impressions of the Huawei Honor 7X and it appears to be a decent budget smartphone with Xiaomi's Mi A1 in its crosshairs. While the hardware take is a bit different, from the recently launched Honor 9i, its the pricing that is the crucial factor here, one that Honor seems to have taken care of, quite well we must add.

As for the specifications, the Honor 7X gets the 5.93-inch full HD+ LCD display sporting a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels.

Inside, we get a Huawei-made HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC clocked at 2.36 GHz with an octa-core architecture. With what appears to be a capable SoC, Honor has paired 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variants, all of which comes with expandable memory (up to 256 GB).

On the camera side of things, the Honor 7X features a 16 MP + 2 MP camera setup at the rear, while the 8 MP front-facing sensor gets a software-based portrait mode as it skips on the second camera that is available on the Honor 9i.

Coming to connectivity, the smartphone features 4G+, 4G, 3G and 2G bands. There Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.5/5G Wi-Fi), GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi Direct, microUSB v2.0, dual SIM slots and USB OTG support. The phone will run on Android 7.0 Nougat along with Huawei's EMUI 5.1.

All of the above is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery and the device packs in dual SIM support with two SIM slots.

Also announced at the event was the Honor V10 or the Honor View 10 smartphone. The smartphone is what Honor claims to be its first AI smartphone. The device features a 5.99-inch FullView full HD+ display with an 18:9 display aspect ratio.

Inside, there is a HiSilicon-made Kirin 970 chipset that comes with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), one that Honor plans to open up so that third-party developers can take advantage of the same. The NPU is used for the various AI-based applications that smartphone seems to loaded with to automate many functions and features.

The Kirin 970 SoC features an octa-core setup and is accompanied by a GPU with an additional 12 cores. Indeed, this is Honor's flagship smartphone with its flagship chipset inside.

The 970 is paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and comes in an attractive metal body that is just 6.79 mm thick.

Coming to the cameras the Honor V10 packs in a 20 MP + 16 MP dual camera setup with an RGB and monochrome sensor. The rear camera setup also features 2-in-1 PDAF and comes with intelligent scene recognition thanks to its AI chops.

The front facing camera is a 13 MP unit and is accompanied by a very Apple-esque 3D face recognition hardware and software. Honor calls its camera setup (which consists of multiple sensors not visible externally) as the Point Cloud Depth Camera. The camera is capable 300K pincloud reconstruction in 10s, and apart from 3D facial recognition can also create 3D scans of small objects.

As for connectivity, the Honor V10 packs in the usual flagship-grade connectivity options, but brings something new with dual 4G and dual VoLTE standby.

The handset runs Android 8.0 with EMUI 8 to keep things refreshed. Powering the AI smartphone is a 3,750 mAh battery that comes with Honor's SuperCharge technology for fast charging. Honor claims that its fast charging technology can charge the battery up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.