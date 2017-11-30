Xiaomi Redmi 5A with MIUI 9 and 3,000 mAh battery launched at a starting price of Rs 4,999 for first five million buyers

Xiaomi India has just launched its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A in the Indian market. The company has termed the device as 'Desh Ka Smartphone' to indicate that it is made in India. The Redmi 5A will be available in two variants.

The company has priced the base variant with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage for Rs 5,999 but first 5 million customers can get the smartphone for a price of Rs 4,999 with the discount of Rs 1,000.

Users interested in buying the 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage variant can get the device for Rs 6,999. The devices will be available at Mi.com, Mi Stores in New Delhi and Bengaluru and Flipkart starting on 7 December 2017 at 12 noon. The device will subsequently be available on all offline retailers including Mi-preferred partners and other retail chains.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 5.0-inch HD IPS LCD display panel. The company has packed a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at up to 1.4 GHz along with Adreno 308 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. The company has launched two variants of the smartphone with the first one packing 2 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and the second one packing 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Xiaomi has given users the option to expand storage up to 256 GB using an external microSD card via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with a with a 13 MP sensor camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and Phase Detection Auto Focus on the back of the smartphone. 5A comes with a 5 MP camera module with f/2.2 aperture on the front of the device for selfies. The device is powered by a 3,000 mAh non-removable lithium-ion battery.

First 5 million buyers of the @XiaomiIndia #Redmi5A will be able to get the 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage variant for Rs 4,999. pic.twitter.com/QQFOtX4k9F — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 30, 2017

The device will come with Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI Global 9.1 stable build out of the box along with the usual bunch of MIUI apps including a separate ‘Apps’ store along with Google Play Store. Xiaomi has added accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity as sensors to enhance the user experience of the smartphone.

The device comes with a microUSB port, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth v4.1 with A2DP, and LE support, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and dual nano-SIM slots for connectivity.