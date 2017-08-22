Narendra Modi welcomes 'historic' Supreme Court judgment on triple talaq, says it will empower women

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq as "historic" and said it grants equality to Muslim women.

He said the judgment will serve as a powerful measure for women empowerment.

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

"Judgement of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment," the prime minister tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the practice of divorce among Muslims through triple talaq is "void, illegal and unconstitutional", in a majority verdict.

The five-judge bench, which consisted of top judges of the apex court who belonged to five different religious faiths, held that the triple talaq is against the basic tenets of Quran.

While Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq, asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice RF Nariman and Justice UU Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.

The apex court has also ruled that the injunction will continue in case the government fails to bring the law in force within six months.

Click here to follow live updates on the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq