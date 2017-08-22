SC decision on triple talaq LIVE: Congress welcomes 'secular and progressive' judgment

13:36 (IST)
Congress welcomes SC ruling
We welcome the Supreme Court's judgement on #TripleTalaq.— Congress (@INCIndia) August 22, 2017
It is a progressive, secular judgement for equal rights of Muslim women in India. https://t.co/2Xa4KEwEAW
13:35 (IST)
Congress leader Kapil Sibal hails judgment
We hail the judgement, it protects personal laws and at the same time deprecates the practice of #TripleTalaq: Kapil Sibal pic.twitter.com/QhzM6kjRd5— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
13:34 (IST)
Ex-Attorney General says he is happy to have taken up this case
I can say with satisfaction this was the last case which I did before I decided to quit: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi #TripleTalaqpic.twitter.com/V6auLqlFOX— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
13:32 (IST)
Bharat jaise secular desh mein aisa SC ka faisla ana swagat yogya hai,SC ke direction ko zaroor manenge: Union Min PP Chaudhary #TripleTalaqpic.twitter.com/c2AVmTe9L5— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
13:28 (IST)
A timeline of the triple talaq petitions
13:27 (IST)
Former Union minister Salman Khurshid calls it 'good decision'
Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid told The Indian Express, “What we hoped to happen has now happened, it is a good decision.” He was allowed by the SC to assist it as amicus curiae. During the hearing, he had told the SC that instant triple talaq “cannot be justified or given legal validity”.
13:22 (IST)
All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, All India Shia Personal Law Board welcome order
"The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the rights of Muslim women told News18.
"We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to Muslim women even though "there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam," News18 quoted her as saying further.
13:04 (IST)
National Conference leader calls verdict an interference in Muslim affairs
Former minister and National Conference leader, Mustafa Kamal, said that triple talaq has often been misused against women. He however said that the Supreme Court verdict is an interference in religious matters of Muslims and the issue should have been addressed at the societal level.
" As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned the law can be extended only if it is passed by Assembly or government brings an ordinance," he told Firstpost. Kamal said that nevertheless the practice has been misused mostly by Arab Muslims who come to southern states of India and marry and divorce women at their whims.
Ishfaq Naseem
12:56 (IST)
After the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the Islamic practice of triple talaq, India has now joined the following countries in declaring the practice un-Islamic:
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Turkey
Cyprus
Syria
Jordan
Egypt
Tunisia
Algeria
Iran
Iraq
Malaysia
Brunei
UAE
Indonesia
12:56 (IST)
Amit Shah hails SC verdict, calls it dawn of a new era for Muslim women
12:49 (IST)
Full Text: Supreme Court's 'historic' judgment on triple talaq
12:48 (IST)
Watch: Arshiya Ismail, a triple talaq victim narrate her ordeal
A very emotional Arshiya Ismail, a victim of #TripleTalaq, reacts to #SupremeCourt's #TripleTalaqVerdict, says "Justice has been delivered" pic.twitter.com/lWsJHqfXdV— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 22, 2017
12:40 (IST)
BJP Kashmir unit welcomes SC verdict
BJP Kashmir unit has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict to stay triple talaq. Senior party leader and MLC, Sofi Yusuf, said that there should be no hurdles to extend the verdict to Jammu and Kashmir. He said that a law could be passed in the Assembly to extend it to the only Muslim majority state. Yusuf said that the practice was putting women at disadvantage and the state should not be deprived of the verdict. " I have come across cases of women divorced in most inhuman way," he said.
Ishfaq Naseem
12:38 (IST)
While we await SC verdict on #TripleTalaq in 1 sitting I wonder if plight of women abandoned without divorce will also be discussed? pic.twitter.com/SlkA4IpCIA— Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) August 22, 2017
12:37 (IST)
Subramanian Swamy says government would bring Uniform Civil Code next?
It’s a great day and a day of victory for the brave and courageous Muslim women and is triumph over male chauvinism. It’s a huge step towards women empowerment… The next step of the government is to bring Uniform Civil Code, Subramanian Swamy tells News18.
12:30 (IST)
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hails verdict
Triple champions of democracy— Gaurav Bhatia BJP (@gauravbh) August 22, 2017
J RF Nariman
J UU Lalit
J K Joseph
Strike down #TripleTalaq
Long live Indian Democracy
Kudos Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/QAMymwS1Ac
12:29 (IST)
Unity in 'divorcity'!
#SupremeCourt rules that #TripleTalaq is unconstitutional.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 22, 2017
India achieves unity in divorcity.
12:18 (IST)
Shehzad Poonawala feels triple talaq verdict is a ploy to bring Uniform Civil Code
So #TripleTalaq was only a Bahana to slip in Uniform Civil Code through back door? Cat is out the bag- all about politics not gender justice https://t.co/JLAHUZiIte— Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) August 22, 2017
12:13 (IST)
Watch: Muslim women affected by triple talaq talk to Firstpost
12:11 (IST)
12:02 (IST)
12:01 (IST)
SC has ruled only on instant talaq: Doesn't do a lot for gender parity
The verdict seems to have considered only instant talaq or talaq-e-biddat. Banning talaq-e-biddat does not do a lot for gender parity amongst muslims because men will still hold the right to talaq without resorting to legal action.
12:00 (IST)
Handing something off to Parliament is barely an intervention
Keeping the verdict in mind, did Muslim women receive the secular and progressive intervention they were seeking? In my opinion, not at all. Handing something off to the Parliament to consider is barely an intervention. This is very reminiscient of the judgment on s377 where the SC took a stand to uphod the draconian law for majoritarian interests and left the legislation and decision-making to the legislature.
11:58 (IST)
11:57 (IST)
Genuine question: if SC today holds triple talaq "unconstitutional" what do you think will happen the next time a Muslim man pronounces it?— Alok ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ कुमार (@alokpi) August 22, 2017
11:54 (IST)
Striking down triple talaq doesn't do much for women's rights
The striking down of triple talaq doesn't do much for women's rights. It goes back to enforcing the idea that marriage is an institution where a woman is a dependent in the eyes of the law rather than a union between equals. Rather than granting women the equal right to divorce their husbands, the judgment can be viewed as one that re-enforces that patriarchal idea of marriage.
11:51 (IST)
Justice Kurien called practice illegal
TT lacks approval of shariat.TT is against Holy Quran: J Kurian Joseph @LiveLawIndia— Prabhati N. Mishra (@Prabhati_Mishra) August 22, 2017
11:45 (IST)
Only instant divorce is invalidated, not revocable divorce
While the Supreme Court has observed that instant talaq or triple talaq or Talaq-ul-Bidaat is invalid and unconstitutional, the second kind of divorce available to Muslims is the revocable divorce or Talaq-ul-Sunnat. However, several reports said that the Supreme Court will not be considering the legality of revocable talaq when the petitions were being heard.
The verdict seems to have considered only instant talaq or talaq-e-biddat. Banning talaq-e-biddat does not do a lot for gender parity amongst muslims because men will still hold the right to talaq without resorting to legal action.
11:43 (IST)
Shayara Bano, the key petitioner, calls the day
Judgement ka swagat aur samarthan karti hun. Muslim mahilon ke liye bahut etihaasik din hai: Shayara Bano #TripleTalaq victim & petitioner pic.twitter.com/L9yhzlFnBT— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
Muslim samaj mein auraton ki stihi ko samjha jaye,is judgement ko accept kiya jaaye aur jaldi se jaldi kanoon bane:Shayara Bano #TripleTalaqpic.twitter.com/AcraKbcdWM— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
11:40 (IST)
Maneka Gandhi calls order 'giant step' for women
Welcoming the Supreme Court order, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi told CNN News18, "Small step from Supreme Court, a giant step for women, It is a very, very important judgment. This makes women equal, as they are entitled to be under the Constitution."
11:38 (IST)
Farah Faiz, a petitioner thanks media for support
"Media has played an important role. This is a big win for all of us, Farah Faiz, one of the six petitioners in the case told CNN News18.
11:35 (IST)
11:33 (IST)
'Why do we need Parliament to frame law to tell women's rights are human rights?'
"The Supreme Court in a majority 3:2 judgment set aside Triple Talaq as "manifestly arbitrary". But question remains — do we really need the Parliament to frame a law to tell us that women's rights are human rights in the debate of universality versus cultural relativism?," human rights lawyer and researcher Deya Bhattacharya told Firstpost.
11:31 (IST)
Saif Mehmood, lawyer, speaks after the verdict
CJI said matters of personal law cannot be touched by a constitutional court law or constitutionality cannot be tested:Saif Mehmood, Lawyer pic.twitter.com/HUabZ0diyD— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
Justice Kurien said that #TripleTalaq is not an essential part of Islam&enjoys no protection of Article 25,set it aside:Saif Mehmood,Lawyer pic.twitter.com/u19gTUsD1A— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
Justice Nariman said #TripleTalaq is a part of 1934 act should always be tested on constitutionality& said its unconstitutional: S Mehmood pic.twitter.com/b6fQjnxJIc— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
11:26 (IST)
Manish Tewari calls SC verdict progressive
Welcome 3.2 verdict of SC striking down #TripleTalaq. It is a constructive,progressive decision that must be welcomed by all right thinkers— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 22, 2017
11:21 (IST)
Three of the five judges declared the practice unconstitutional and unislamic
CJI J S Khehar and J A Nazeer sayTT is an age old practice and integral part of Muslim religion and court can't intervene @LiveLawIndia— Prabhati N. Mishra (@Prabhati_Mishra) August 22, 2017
After reading separate judgements, the 5-judge bench of #SC rules in 3:2 majority #TripleTalaq is void and illegal- PTI— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 22, 2017
11:18 (IST)
Triple talaq verdict is an open-ended one, say lawyers
The 3:2 split verdict declaring the Islamic practice of triple talaq as illegal is an open-ended verdict, which is subject to several interpretations, several senior lawyers told Firstpost. Legal experts insist that everyone needs to wait for the full verdict to be out to make any sense of it.
11:13 (IST)
SC asks Centre to take Muslim interests into account
#SC expresses hope the Centre's legislation will take into account concerns of #Muslim bodies and #Sharia law- PTI— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 22, 2017
11:11 (IST)
AIMPLB says it will meet on 10 September
After the 3-2 majority verdict invalidated the Islamic practice of triple talaq, the AIMPLB said that the legal committee of AIMPLB will study and advice the executive of the Muslim law board. "We have convened a meeting of the executive on 10 September at Bhopal to decide the future course of action," the board said.
11:06 (IST)
If law doesn't come in 6 months, supreme court injunction will continue: SC
Taking note of the fact that political parties should keep their differences aside and work to help the Centre, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that if the government fails to bring in law in the next six months, the apex court injunction will continue.
If law doesn't come in force in six months, then #SC's injunction on #TripleTalaq will continue- PTI— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 22, 2017
#SC asks political parties to keep their differences aside and help Centre in bringing out law on #TripleTalaq- PTI— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 22, 2017
#SC expresses hope the Centre's legislation will take into account concerns of #Muslim bodies and #Sharia law- PTI— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 22, 2017
11:04 (IST)
Justice Nariman,Lalit and Kurien say #TripleTalaq is unconstitutional, oppose view of Justice Nazir and CJI Khehar- ANI— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 22, 2017
11:02 (IST)
It will be interesting to see if triple talaq ends up reigniting Uniform Civil Code
One needs to read the full verdict of the Supreme Court in order to understand the full reasons behind the order, but the direction from the court to the Union Government to consider legislation ending the practice is a welcome step. Legislation outlawing the practice of Triple Talaq would be the most major reform in Muslim Personal law since the enactment of the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939. It will be interesting to see if this current Government by passes the amendment of the Muslim Personal law and goes straight to introducing the much talked about Uniform Civil Code instead.
10:57 (IST)
Manish Tewari says Parliament is supreme
"It has been let to the Muslim community to bring the change. When the constitution was being made, then there was a debate delegitimise untouchability. Then, it enacted Article 17. The Supreme Court has put the ball in Parliament's court. Supreme Court cannot direct Parliament as it is supreme.My preliminary understanding is that SC cannot tell Parliament what it needs to do," Tewari told ANI.
10:49 (IST)
Supreme Court says Islamic practice not violating Constitutions' Right to Equality
Breaking: SC bars #TripleTalaq until Govt. passes a legislation to ban it— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 22, 2017
10:38 (IST)
#TripleTalaqVerdict : SC to pronounce its Judgment now— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 22, 2017
10:31 (IST)
Triple talaq verdict expected shortly
The much awaited verdict is expected anytime soon. Talking to CNN News18, the AIMPLB said that it is unconstitutional for the judiciary to interfere in the relgious practices of Muslims. The board also said that there cannot be any uniform civil code in a diverse antion like India.
10:29 (IST)
It's a big day, says Mukul Rohatgi
It is a big day, let us see what the judgement says: former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi #TripleTalaqpic.twitter.com/h7ea2ZnYSu— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017
10:24 (IST)
What the Indian Constitution says
Under the Constitution, religious freedom is subject to all other Fundamental Rights. Article 25 — which guarantees Freedom of Practice and Propagation of Religion — does not protect religious practices since they can negatively affect the welfare of citizens. Article 14, which guarantees the Right to Equality, overrides Article 25 because triple talaq denies a Muslim woman's equality before the law.
Similarly, Article 25 is subject to Article 15 (1) which says that the State "shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex..." Since triple talaq does not work in the favour of women, it violates Article 15 (1) of the Constitution.
10:21 (IST)
SC called practice 'worst' form of dissolution of marriage
On 12 May 2017, the Supreme Court said the practice of triple talaq was the "worst" and "not desirable" form of dissolution of marriages among Muslims, even though there were schools of thought which termed it as "legal".
There are "school of thoughts (which) say that triple talaq is legal, but it is the worst and not desirable form for dissolution of marriages among Muslims," a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, said on the second day of continued hearing on the matter.
10:17 (IST)
As India awaits the #TripleTalaq verdict, here is a look at the courtroom that debated the historic case pic.twitter.com/2g9kKkzSVv— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 22, 2017
The Supreme Court would on Tuesday pronounce a historic judgement on the controversial issue of whether the practice of 'triple talaq' among Muslims is fundamental to the religion.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar had reserved its verdict on May 18 after a six-day marathon hearing during the summer vacation.
During the hearing, the apex court had clarified that it may not deliberate upon the issue of polygamy and said it would only examine whether triple talaq was part of an "enforceable" fundamental right to practice religion by the Muslims.
Besides CJI Khehar, the bench also included Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and S Abdul Nazeer.
The bench, made up of judges from different religious communities — Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim, had heard seven pleas, including five separate petitions filed by Muslim women challenging the prevalent practice of 'triple talaq' in the community.
The petitioners had claimed that the practice of 'triple talaq' was unconstitutional.
The Muslim women, who had filed the petitions, have challenged the practice of 'triple talaq' in which the husband pronounces 'talaq' thrice in one go, sometimes even by phone or a text message, to get a divorce.
During the hearing, the apex court had observed that the practice of 'triple talaq' was the "worst" and "not a desirable" form of dissolution of marriage among Muslims, even though there were schools of thought which called it "legal".
Several lawyers including noted jurist Ram Jethmalani had attacked the practice on various constitutional grounds including the right to equality and termed it "abhorrent".
It was argued that triple talaq was a discrimination on the ground of sex and this practice was abhorrent to the tenets of holy Quran and no amount of advocacy can save this "sinful" practice which is contrary to constitutional tenets.
The Centre had told the bench that it will come out with a law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if 'triple talaq' is held invalid and unconstitutional by the apex court.
The government had termed all the three forms of divorce among the Muslim community –- talaq-e-biddat, talaq hasan and talaq ahsan, as "unilateral" and "extra-judicial".
It has said that all personal laws must be in confirmity with the Constitution and rights of marriage, divorce, property and succession has to be treated in the same class and has to be in conformity with the Constitution.
The Centre had said 'triple talaq' is neither integral to Islam, nor a "majority versus minority" issue but rather an "intra-community tussle" between Muslim men and deprived women.
The apex court had said it was keeping open for adjudication in the future the issues of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims as the Centre had insisted deliberations on these aspects as well.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), had equated the issue of 'triple talaq' with the belief that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya and these were matters of faith which cannot be tested on grounds of constitutional morality.
He had argued that triple talaq has been there since 637AD and cannot be termed as un-Islamic as Muslims have been practising it for last 1,400 years.
Sibal had said that either Parliament can enact a law or it should be left to the community itself to deal and the court should not interfere on the issue.
The apex court during the hearing had asked the AIMPLB whether a woman can be given an option of saying 'no' to triple talaq at the time of execution of 'nikahnama' (marriage contract).
It had asked Muslim bodies how a practice like triple talaq could be a matter of "faith" when they have been asserting that it is "patriarchal", "bad in theology" and "sinful".
The batch of pleas had also challenged the constitutional validity of other practices like 'nikah halala' and polygamy among Muslims.
The bench had taken up the main matter on its own as a petition titled "Muslim Women's quest for equality".
The apex court had on its own taken cognizance of the question whether Muslim women faced gender discrimination in the event of divorce or due to other marriages of their husbands.
With inputs from PTI
