  3. SC decision on triple talaq LIVE: Congress welcomes 'secular and progressive' judgment

IndiaFP StaffAug, 22 2017 13:41:16 IST
  • 13:36 (IST)

    Congress welcomes SC ruling

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal hails judgment

  • 13:34 (IST)

    Ex-Attorney General says he is happy to have taken up this case

  • 13:32 (IST)

  • 13:28 (IST)

    A timeline of the triple talaq petitions

  • 13:27 (IST)

    Former Union minister Salman Khurshid calls it 'good decision'

    Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid told The Indian Express, “What we hoped to happen has now happened, it is a good decision.” He was allowed by the SC to assist it as amicus curiae. During the hearing, he had told the SC that instant triple talaq “cannot be justified or given legal validity”. 

  • 13:22 (IST)

    All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, All India Shia Personal Law Board welcome order

    "The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the rights of Muslim women told News18.

     "We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to Muslim women even though "there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam," News18 quoted her as saying further. 

  • 13:04 (IST)

    National Conference leader calls verdict an interference in Muslim affairs

    Former minister and National Conference leader, Mustafa Kamal, said that triple talaq has often been misused against women. He however said that the Supreme Court verdict is an interference in religious matters of Muslims and the issue should have been addressed at the societal level.

    " As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned the law can be extended only if it is passed by Assembly or government brings an ordinance," he told Firstpost. Kamal said that nevertheless the practice has been misused mostly by Arab Muslims who come to southern states of India and marry and divorce women at their whims. 

    Ishfaq Naseem

  • 12:56 (IST)

    After the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the Islamic practice of triple talaq, India has now joined the following countries in declaring the practice un-Islamic:

    Pakistan
    Bangladesh
    Sri Lanka
    Turkey
    Cyprus
    Syria
    Jordan
    Egypt
    Tunisia
    Algeria
    Iran
    Iraq
    Malaysia
    Brunei
    UAE
    Indonesia
    Iraq

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Amit Shah hails SC verdict, calls it dawn of a new era for Muslim women

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Full Text: Supreme Court's 'historic' judgment on triple talaq

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Watch: Arshiya Ismail, a triple talaq victim narrate her ordeal

  • 12:40 (IST)

    BJP Kashmir unit welcomes SC verdict

    BJP Kashmir unit has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict to stay triple talaq. Senior party leader and MLC, Sofi Yusuf, said that there should be no hurdles to extend the verdict to Jammu and Kashmir. He said that a law could be passed in the Assembly to extend it to the only Muslim majority state. Yusuf said that the practice was putting women at disadvantage and the state should not be deprived of the verdict. " I have come across cases of women divorced in most inhuman way," he said.

    Ishfaq Naseem

  • 12:38 (IST)

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Subramanian Swamy says government would bring Uniform Civil Code next?

    It’s a great day and a day of victory for the brave and courageous Muslim women and is triumph over male chauvinism. It’s a huge step towards women empowerment… The next step of the government is to bring Uniform Civil Code, Subramanian Swamy tells News18. 

  • 12:30 (IST)

    BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hails verdict

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Unity in 'divorcity'!

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Shehzad Poonawala feels triple talaq verdict is a ploy to bring Uniform Civil Code

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Watch: Muslim women affected by triple talaq talk to Firstpost

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Here is the chronology of all that happened between 11 May and 22 August
     
     
    May 11: SC says it would examine whether the practise of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion.
     
    May 12: SC says the practise of triple talaq was the "worst" and "not desirable" form of dissolution of marriages among Muslims.
     
    May 15: Centre tells SC that it will bring new law to regulate marriage and divorce among the Muslim community if triple talaq struck down. SC says it would examine whether triple talaq was an essential part of religion under Article 25 of Constitution.
     
    May 16: AIMPLB tells SC that matters of faith cannot be tested on grounds of constitutional morality, says triple talaq a matter of faith for last 1,400 years. Equates the issue of triple talaq with the belief that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya.
     
    May 17: SC asks AIMPLB whether a woman can be given an option of saying 'no' to triple talaq at the time of execution of 'nikahnama'. Centre tells SC triple talaq is neither integral to Islam nor a "majority versus minority" issue but rather an "intra-community tussle" between Muslim men and deprived women.
     
    May 18: SC reserves verdict on triple talaq.
     
    May 22: AIMPLB files affidavit in SC saying it would issue an advisory to 'Qazis' to tell bridegrooms that they will not resort to triple talaq to annul their marriage. AIMPLB lists out in SC guidelines for married couples. These include "social boycott" of those Muslims who resort to triple talaq and the appointment of an arbitrator to settle marital disputes.
     
    Aug 22: SC by majority verdict of 3:2 rules that divorce through triple talaq is void, illegal and unconstitutional and against basic tenets of Quran. Three judges favour putting on hold for six months the practise, asking the government to come out with a law in this regard.
     
     
    PTI

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Set political differences aside: SC to netas
     
     
    The apex court asks political parties to keep their differences aside and help the Narendra Modi-led Centre to bringing out legislation on triple talaq.
     
     
    PTI

  • 12:01 (IST)

    SC has ruled only on instant talaq: Doesn't do a lot for gender parity

    The verdict seems to have considered only instant talaq or talaq-e-biddat. Banning talaq-e-biddat does not do a lot for gender parity amongst muslims because men will still hold the right to talaq without resorting to legal action.

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Handing something off to Parliament is barely an intervention

    Keeping the verdict in mind, did Muslim women receive the secular and progressive intervention they were seeking? In my opinion, not at all. Handing something off to the Parliament to consider is barely an intervention. This is very reminiscient of the judgment on s377 where the SC took a stand to uphod the draconian law for majoritarian interests and left the legislation and decision-making to the legislature.

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Supreme Court on triple talaq
     
    Supreme Court refers to abolition of triple talaq in Islamic countries and asks why can't independent India get rid of it. - PTI
     
     
     

  • 11:57 (IST)

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Striking down triple talaq doesn't do much for women's rights

    The striking down of triple talaq doesn't do much for women's rights. It goes back to enforcing the idea that marriage is an institution where a woman is a dependent in the eyes of the law rather than a union between equals. Rather than granting women the equal right to divorce their husbands, the judgment can be viewed as one that re-enforces that patriarchal idea of marriage. 

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Justice Kurien called practice illegal

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Only instant divorce is invalidated, not revocable divorce

    While the Supreme Court has observed that instant talaq or triple talaq or Talaq-ul-Bidaat is invalid and unconstitutional, the second kind of divorce available to Muslims is the revocable divorce or Talaq-ul-Sunnat. However, several reports said that the Supreme Court will not be considering the legality of revocable talaq when the petitions were being heard.

    The verdict seems to have considered only instant talaq or talaq-e-biddat. Banning talaq-e-biddat does not do a lot for gender parity amongst muslims because men will still hold the right to talaq without resorting to legal action.

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Shayara Bano, the key petitioner, calls the day

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Maneka Gandhi calls order 'giant step' for women

    Welcoming the Supreme Court order, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi told CNN News18, "Small step from Supreme Court, a giant step for women, It is a very, very important judgment. This makes women equal, as they are entitled to be under the Constitution."

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Farah Faiz, a petitioner thanks media for support

    "Media has played an important role. This is a big win for all of us, Farah Faiz, one of the six petitioners in the case told CNN News18.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    SC declares triple talaq practice void and unconstitutional
     
     
    The Supreme Court by a majority verdict today ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". The apex court by 3:2 verdict held that the triple talaq is against the basic tenets of Quran.
     
     
    While Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq, asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman and UU Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.
     
     
    PTI

  • 11:33 (IST)

    'Why do we need Parliament to frame law to tell women's rights are human rights?'

    "The Supreme Court in a majority 3:2 judgment set aside Triple Talaq as "manifestly arbitrary". But question remains — do we really need the Parliament to frame a law to tell us that women's rights are human rights in the debate of universality versus cultural relativism?," human rights lawyer and researcher Deya Bhattacharya told Firstpost.

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Saif Mehmood, lawyer, speaks after the verdict

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Manish Tewari calls SC verdict progressive

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Three of the five judges declared the practice unconstitutional and unislamic

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Triple talaq verdict is an open-ended one, say lawyers

    The 3:2 split verdict declaring the Islamic practice of triple talaq as illegal is an open-ended verdict, which is subject to several interpretations, several senior lawyers told Firstpost. Legal experts insist that everyone needs to wait for the full verdict to be out to make any sense of it. 

  • 11:13 (IST)

    SC asks Centre to take Muslim interests into account

  • 11:11 (IST)

    AIMPLB says it will meet on 10 September

    After the 3-2 majority verdict invalidated the Islamic practice of triple talaq, the AIMPLB said that the legal committee of AIMPLB will study and advice the executive of the Muslim law board. "We have convened a meeting of the executive on 10 September at Bhopal to decide the future course of action," the board said. 

  • 11:06 (IST)

    If law doesn't come in 6 months, supreme court injunction will continue: SC

    Taking note of the fact that political parties should keep their differences aside and work to help the Centre, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that if the government fails to bring in law in the next six months, the apex court injunction will continue.

  • 11:04 (IST)

  • 11:02 (IST)

    It will be interesting to see if triple talaq ends up reigniting Uniform Civil Code

    One needs to read the full verdict of the Supreme Court in order to understand the full reasons behind the order, but the direction from the court to the Union Government to consider legislation ending the practice is a welcome step. Legislation outlawing the practice of Triple Talaq would be the most major reform in Muslim Personal law since the enactment of the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939. It will be interesting to see if this current Government by passes the amendment of the Muslim Personal law and goes straight to introducing the much talked about Uniform Civil Code instead.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Manish Tewari says Parliament is supreme

    "It has been let to the Muslim community to bring the change. When the constitution was being made, then there was a debate delegitimise untouchability. Then, it enacted Article 17. The Supreme Court has put the ball in Parliament's court. Supreme Court cannot direct Parliament as it is supreme.My preliminary understanding is that SC cannot tell Parliament what it needs to do," Tewari told ANI.

  • 10:49 (IST)

    Supreme Court says Islamic practice not violating Constitutions' Right to Equality 

  • 10:38 (IST)

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Triple talaq verdict expected shortly 

    The much awaited verdict is expected anytime soon. Talking to CNN News18, the AIMPLB said that it is unconstitutional for the judiciary to interfere in the relgious practices of Muslims. The board also said that there cannot be any uniform civil code in a diverse antion like India. 

  • 10:29 (IST)

    It's a big day, says Mukul Rohatgi

  • 10:24 (IST)

    What the Indian Constitution says

    Under the Constitution, religious freedom is subject to all other Fundamental Rights. Article 25 — which guarantees Freedom of Practice and Propagation of Religion — does not protect religious practices since they can negatively affect the welfare of citizens. Article 14, which guarantees the Right to Equality, overrides Article 25 because triple talaq denies a Muslim woman's equality before the law.

    Similarly, Article 25 is subject to Article 15 (1) which says that the State "shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex..." Since triple talaq does not work in the favour of women, it violates Article 15 (1) of the Constitution.

  • 10:21 (IST)

    SC called practice 'worst' form of dissolution of marriage

    On 12 May 2017, the Supreme Court said the practice of triple talaq was the "worst" and "not desirable" form of dissolution of marriages among Muslims, even though there were schools of thought which termed it as "legal".

    There are "school of thoughts (which) say that triple talaq is legal, but it is the worst and not desirable form for dissolution of marriages among Muslims," a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, said on the second day of continued hearing on the matter.

  • 10:17 (IST)

The Supreme Court would on Tuesday pronounce a historic judgement on the controversial issue of whether the practice of 'triple talaq' among Muslims is fundamental to the religion.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar had reserved its verdict on May 18 after a six-day marathon hearing during the summer vacation.

During the hearing, the apex court had clarified that it may not deliberate upon the issue of polygamy and said it would only examine whether triple talaq was part of an "enforceable" fundamental right to practice religion by the Muslims.

Besides CJI Khehar, the bench also included Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and S Abdul Nazeer.

The bench, made up of judges from different religious communities — Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim, had heard seven pleas, including five separate petitions filed by Muslim women challenging the prevalent practice of 'triple talaq' in the community.

The petitioners had claimed that the practice of 'triple talaq' was unconstitutional.

The Muslim women, who had filed the petitions, have challenged the practice of 'triple talaq' in which the husband pronounces 'talaq' thrice in one go, sometimes even by phone or a text message, to get a divorce.

During the hearing, the apex court had observed that the practice of 'triple talaq' was the "worst" and "not a desirable" form of dissolution of marriage among Muslims, even though there were schools of thought which called it "legal".

File image of the Supreme Court of India. AFP

File image of the Supreme Court of India. AFP

Several lawyers including noted jurist Ram Jethmalani had attacked the practice on various constitutional grounds including the right to equality and termed it "abhorrent".

It was argued that triple talaq was a discrimination on the ground of sex and this practice was abhorrent to the tenets of holy Quran and no amount of advocacy can save this "sinful" practice which is contrary to constitutional tenets.

The Centre had told the bench that it will come out with a law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if 'triple talaq' is held invalid and unconstitutional by the apex court.

The government had termed all the three forms of divorce among the Muslim community –- talaq-e-biddat, talaq hasan and talaq ahsan, as "unilateral" and "extra-judicial".

It has said that all personal laws must be in confirmity with the Constitution and rights of marriage, divorce, property and succession has to be treated in the same class and has to be in conformity with the Constitution.

The Centre had said 'triple talaq' is neither integral to Islam, nor a "majority versus minority" issue but rather an "intra-community tussle" between Muslim men and deprived women.

The apex court had said it was keeping open for adjudication in the future the issues of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims as the Centre had insisted deliberations on these aspects as well.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), had equated the issue of 'triple talaq' with the belief that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya and these were matters of faith which cannot be tested on grounds of constitutional morality.

He had argued that triple talaq has been there since 637AD and cannot be termed as un-Islamic as Muslims have been practising it for last 1,400 years.

Sibal had said that either Parliament can enact a law or it should be left to the community itself to deal and the court should not interfere on the issue.

The apex court during the hearing had asked the AIMPLB whether a woman can be given an option of saying 'no' to triple talaq at the time of execution of 'nikahnama' (marriage contract).

It had asked Muslim bodies how a practice like triple talaq could be a matter of "faith" when they have been asserting that it is "patriarchal", "bad in theology" and "sinful".

The batch of pleas had also challenged the constitutional validity of other practices like 'nikah halala' and polygamy among Muslims.

The bench had taken up the main matter on its own as a petition titled "Muslim Women's quest for equality".

The apex court had on its own taken cognizance of the question whether Muslim women faced gender discrimination in the event of divorce or due to other marriages of their husbands.

 

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 01:41 pm | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017 01:41 pm


