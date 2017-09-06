You are here:
Narendra Modi in Myanmar LIVE: PM to meet Aung San Suu Kyi, likely to raise issue of exodus of Rohingyas

IndiaFP StaffSep, 06 2017 07:44:30 IST
  • 07:44 (IST)

    Here the gifts Narendra Modi presented to U Htin Kyaw

  • 07:43 (IST)

    Updates begin for 6 September

  • 18:53 (IST)

    A look at India-Myanmar's growing vistas of partnership

  • 18:49 (IST)

    India encourages Myanmar to find ways for socio-economic development

    Ahead of Modi's visit to Myanmar, India, which has maintained that there is no change in policy on illegal immigrants, has said that New Delhi would encourage the Myanmar government to "find ways of stimulating socio-economic development" in Rakhine, reported India Today.

    "If there is active economic activity in the state, many of the problems will be at least reduced," said Joint Secretary, Bangladesh and Myanmar in Ministry of External Affairs, Sripriya Ranganathan at a press briefing before Narendra Modi's Myanmar visit. She said India was working in that direction.

  • 18:45 (IST)

    Meanwhile, international pressure mounts on Aung San Suu Kyi over Rohingya crisis

    Aung San Suu Kyi has come under pressure from countries with large Muslim populations including Bangladesh, Indonesia and Pakistan to halt violence against Rohingya Muslims after nearly 125,000 of them fled to Bangladesh.

    Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi was due in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, on Tuesday after meeting the Nobel peace laureate and army chief Min Aung Hlaing to urge that Myanmar halt the bloodshed.

    "The security authorities need to immediately stop all forms of violence there and provide humanitarian assistance and development aid for the short and long term," Retno said after her meetings in the Myanmar capital. - Reuters

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Myanmar president Htin Kyaw welcomes Modi

    Myanmar president Htin Kyaw welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soon after he arrived in the country on his first bilateral visit. Modi reached Nay Pyi Taw on the final leg of his two-nation visit after attending the BRICS Summit in China.

  • 18:27 (IST)

    'India believes in reducing tensions through development efforts'

    New Delhi believes the best way to reduce tension in Rakhine is through development efforts, such as the Kaladan transport project there, said Indian foreign ministry official Sripriya Ranganathan. "We are very confident that once that complete corridor is functional, there will be a positive impact on the situation in the state," she told reporters.

  • 18:23 (IST)

    Rohingya crisis may hit development of transport corridor

    The violence in Myanmar could hit development of a transport corridor that begins in Rakhine, with the Indian-built port of Sittwe and includes road links to India’s remote North East, analysts said. "It’s going to be a very vexed and complex issue," said Tridivesh Singh Maini, a New Delhi-based expert on ties with Myanmar.

    "You need to play it very smartly. You need to make it clear that Rakhine violence has regional implications... but India will not get into saying, ‘This is how you should resolve it.'" - Reuters

  • 18:16 (IST)

    In Pictures: Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour

  • 18:14 (IST)

    Narendra Modi's visit seen as a step towards mending India-Myanmar ties

    Myanmar, for its part has tried to follow a policy of preserving its independence from India and China. There has been a tendency in Myanmar to fear China while trying to cultivate friendship with India. This has changed with the actions of China as well as those of General Ne Win who imposed martial law in the country in 1962.

    Modi's visit is certainly a step in the right direction to mend Indo-Myanmar ties. He is scheduled to hold discussions with the holders of high office as he will call on State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Htin Kyaw. The bilateral visit should serve to give a boost to political and economic ties with a strategic eastern neighbour.

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Narendra Modi inspects guard of honour with President Htin Kyaw

  • 17:46 (IST)

    India-Myanmar taking steps to bolster trade

    Besides normal trade, both sides have also taken steps to bolster trade across the land border. Bilateral trade has been growing steadily to reach $2178.44 million (2016-17), of which Indian exports amounted to $1111.19 million and Indian's imports to $1067.25 million. India is the fifth largest trading partner of Myanmar but trade remains below potential.

  • 17:43 (IST)

    A look at India-Myanmar bilateral relations

  • 17:36 (IST)

    Narendra Modi meets Myanmar's president Htin Kyaw

  • 17:15 (IST)

    Meanwhile, India reiterates demand to send Rohingyas back

    The Centre and the Assam government on Tuesday made it clear that Rohingya immigrants from Myanmar have to return to their native country. Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting of the North-East Democratic Alliance in the national capital, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said, "They (Rohingyas) are illegal immigrants in India. Deportation has to be through legal process."

    Rijiju said no force will however be used. "We are not going to use force to throw out anybody. Such image may be painted that we are very inhuman; we are not. In fact, no other country has accepted as much refugees as India," he said.

    Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said the government was very clear that the Rohingyas should go back. - IANS

  • 17:10 (IST)

    In Pictures: Modi inspects guard of honour at presidential palace

  • 17:05 (IST)

    Narendra Modi given ceremonial welcome at presidential palace

  • 17:04 (IST)

    A look at shared cultural ties between India and Myanmar

    India and Myanmar share close cultural ties and a sense of deep kinship given India's Buddhist heritage. Building on this shared heritage India is undertaking some key initiatives: Restoration of the Ananda Temple in Bagan and GOI donation of a 16 foot replica of the Sarnath Buddha Statue which has been installed at the premises of Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon.

    Myanmar troupes and artistes have participated in South Asian and ASEAN cultural events in India. India has also responded to Myanmar's interest in restoring and renovating two historic temples in Bodh Gaya built by Myanmar rulers King Mindon and King Baygyidaw.

  • 16:57 (IST)

    After landing in Myanmar, Modi says he will join a 'wide range of programmes'

  • 16:53 (IST)

    Here is the list of agreements expected to be signed between India and Myanmar

    1. Maritime cooperation

    2. Health development cooperation

    3. Conservation of quake-damaged pagodas at Bagan

    Modi also hopes to convince Myanmar about its seriousness in strengthening ties as China keeps a close watch. 

  • 16:53 (IST)

    Myanmar a 'key player' of India's Act East policy: Narendra Modi

    Narendra Modi has called Myanmar a "key pillar" of India's Act East Policy which aims to strengthen India's economic and strategic ties with southeast Asian countries against a rising China.

  • 16:47 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to visit Ananda Temple in Bagan city

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the 1105 AD Ananda Temple which is another prominent Buddhist shrine in Myanmar. He will also visit the Martyrs Mausoleum which contains remains of Aung Sang after his assassination in 1947.

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Prime minister hopes for closer cooperation between nations

    The prime minister said both countries will review developments in bilateral ties with a focus on "extensive" programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance India is undertaking in Myanmar.

  • 16:31 (IST)

    As India seeks to deepen ties, experts fear China may have already beaten her to punch

    Experts say that when it comes to Myanmar, China has repeatedly beaten India to punch repeatedly and continues to do so. China regards Myanmar as a land bridge to the Indian Ocean China has also shielded Myanmar from western criticism in the UN, on the issue of Rohingya Muslims.

    India is also attempting to counter China's influence in other ways. India is developing a road which runs through Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar (BCIM), a  2,800 km-long corridor that starts from Kolkata and passes through Bangladesh and Myanmar before ending at Kunming in China.

    Read entire analysis here

  • 16:23 (IST)

    Modi arrives to a warm welcome in Myanmar

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Modi arrives in Myanmar: Here is his itinerary for Wednesday

    On Wednesday, Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Aung San Suu Kyi, following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed. During the course of the visit, Modi will also visit Bagan, a heritage city where the Archaeological Survey of India is involved in the restoration work of a temple and some pagodas, and Yangon, where he will interact with members of the Indian community.

  • 16:17 (IST)

    In Pictures: PM Modi arrives in Myanmar

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Narendra Modi's community event to be held at Thuwunna Stadium

    In an e-mail to the Indian community of Myanmar for the event to be held at Thuwunna Stadium, Prime Minister Modi said that it is “with great delight and enthusiasm” that he would begin his Myanmar visit. The event will be held on Wednesday evening.

  • 16:08 (IST)

    'Prime minister's Myanmar visit has special significance'

  • 15:58 (IST)

    India decides to help quake-damaged pagodas of Myanmar

    The Union cabinet approved a project to conserve the earthquake-damaged pagodas in Bagan city of Myanmar. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise the pact will be signed between the two countries during Modi's visit to the nation.

    A government statement said that the decision will strengthen the country's ties with Myanmar in the realms of "culture and religion" and will advertise India's prowess in conservation and restoration arts.

  • 15:56 (IST)

    In Pictures: Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda, where Modi will visit

    In Yagon, the prime minister will visit the Shwedagon pagoda and will go to martyr's mausoleum to pay tribute to General Aung San, the Burmese nationalist leader who was assassinated. General Aung is father of Suu Kyi.

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Myanmar

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Economic importance: Bilateral trade between India and Myanmar growing steadily

    In economic terms, the bilateral trade between the two countries is a little over $2 billion. There is significant scope of improvement to this number. Further, the official statistics don't take into account the informal trade which takes place at the border. Once greater transparency comes in, the economic engagement will get a boost.

  • 15:44 (IST)

    Strategic importance: Myanmar only ASEAN country to share border with India

    Myanmar is the only country which can act as a land link between India and an entity which would be the sixth-largest economy in the world if it were a single nation. It can be India's gateway to Southeast Asia and give an impetus to India's Look East Policy.

    There is also the 1,600 kilometre long border the two countries share. Myanmar is cheek by jowl with India's Northeast states and is critical for maintaining stability and peace in North East India.

  • 15:37 (IST)

    Bits from history: Modi visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend ASEAN-India summit

  • 15:29 (IST)

    BRICS recap: India, China put behind Doka La, agree to move on

    Putting behind the Doka La standoff, India and China on Tuesday agreed on a "forward-looking" approach in their ties and make more efforts, including strong cooperation between their security personnel, to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

    In their first substantive meeting post the 73-day Doka La face-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping held "constructive" talks during which it was reaffirmed that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas was a pre-requisite for the development of India-China relations. - PTI

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Even as Myanmar faces international criticism, India expected to support Nay Pyi taw

    India will continue to express its support to Myanmar because it is key to New Delhi's strategic interests. Modi is not expected to change stance on the Rohingya issue in a bilateral visit, which India hopes, will give a boost to political and economic ties with a strategic eastern neighbour.

    Read full analysis here

  • 15:17 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Rohingyas continue to flee violence in Myanmar

    At least 1,23,000 Rohingyas have crossed the border into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, a UN official said on Tuesday. The influx of Rohingyas, who are denied citizenship by Myanmar and sparingly given refugee status by Bangladesh, had accelerated earlier on Tuesday.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Rohingya crisis, infrastructure projects to figure in Modi's visit

    The burning issue of the Rohingyas and India's capacity building measures and infrastructure projects are expected to figure during Modi's visit to Myanmar. "During the visit, we will review developments in our bilateral relations, especially the extensive programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance that India is undertaking in Myanmar, and explore new areas in which we can work together," Modi said in a pre-departure statement.

    "We will also look at strengthening our existing cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture," he said.

  • 14:59 (IST)

    BRICS recap: Modi calls for coordiated action on counter-terrorism

    Before leaving for Myanmar for his first bilateral visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BRICS summit in China and pitched for an organised and coordinated action on counter terrorism, as he suggested 10 commitments through which BRICS leadership for global transformation can be achieved.

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Myanmar receives first consignment of diesel from India

    The first consignment of high speed diesel from India reached Myanmar on 3 September, Parami Energy Group CEO Ken Tun said. Ken Tun told Mizzima News that his group is importing the diesel under a joint venture agreement with India's Numaligarh Refineries or NRL.

  • 14:36 (IST)

    China has been close to Myanmar

    China has been steadily increasing its influence (both economic and political) in the country.  It is Myanmar's largest trade partner, has investments in the country and has played a proactive role in bringing various armed groups to the negotiating table. This cooperation on ethnic issues has reaped economic dividends as Myanmar has shown interest in China's One Belt One Road initiative.

  • 14:23 (IST)

    Mynamar is key to India's security interests in North East

    There is also the 1,600 kilometre long border the two countries share. Myanmar is cheek by jowl with India's Northeast states and is critical for maintaining stability and peace in Northeast India according to the Livemint report. Indeed, some Indian insurgent groups operate from Myanmar. Therefore Myanmar's cooperation would go a long way in helping India deal with these insurgent groups. 

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Economic ties not impressive but there has been improvement

    In economic terms, the bilateral trade between the two countries is a little over $2 billion. There is significant scope of improvement to this number according to The Economic Times. Further, the official statistics don't take into account the informal trade which takes place at the border. Once greater transparency comes in, the economic engagement will get a boost.

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Is Myamar India's gateway to Thailand?

    Should India manage to upgrade the Kalewa-Yargyi road segment to highway standard, while Myanmar develops the Yargyi-Monywa portion, it will greatly improve India’s connectivity and relationship with both Myanmar and Thailand.

  • 14:13 (IST)

    Myanmar is only ASEAN country to border India

    Myanmar is the only ASEAN country which shares a border with India. Therefore, it is the only country which can act as a land link between India and an entity which would be the sixth-largesteconomy in the world if it were a single nation.

  • 14:03 (IST)

    Emotion connect with Myanmar, says Narendra Modi

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Rakhine issue a grave concern, says MEA

    On the exodus of Rohingya community, the MEA said, "The issue of the Rakhine state is a matter of great concern. There has been a prominent attack recently and a large no of people have lost their lives. We have reached out to Myanmar government after the attacks on what can be done."

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Economic investment will be discussed, says MEA

    She said the Kaladan project and the trilateral high-way project will be discussed during the prime minister's visit.

    India would also convey to Myanmar about the kind of project it has on its priority list and whether it would like to partner with India in their execution. "We will be guided by Myanmar government in its choice of projects," the MEA said.

    India has an overall commitment of $1.75 billion for developmental programmes in Myanmar.

    "Myanmar is a very very important partner in our Act East policy and neighbourhood first policy," said MEA.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    No misunderstanding with Myanmar over last year's surgical strike

    Asked about the Indian Army's action last year along the India-Myanmar border, Ranganathan said there was no misunderstanding between the two countries over the issue.

    "I think it is very well known that actions were carried out along the border. It is a difficult border. It is a border on which the exact location of the boundary sometimes may be difficult to make out.

    "I do not think there is any misunderstanding between us and the Myanmar government on what we sought to do," she said. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had a "wonderful meeting" with Myanmar president Htin Kyaw during which they discussed steps to deepen the "historical relationship" between the two neighbours.

Modi called on President Kyaw soon after he arrived in the country on his first bilateral visit.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President U Htin Kyaw," Modi tweeted along with some pictures of the meeting.

He also presented the Myanmar president a reproduction of a 1841 map of a stretch of the River Salween (that flows from the Tibetan Plateau into the Andaman Sea) and a sculpture of the Bodhi tree.

(From left) Aung San Suu Kyi, Narendra Modi and Htin Kyaw. AP

(From left) Aung San Suu Kyi, Narendra Modi and Htin Kyaw. AP

Modi reached Nay Pyi Taw on the final leg of his two-nation visit after attending the BRICS Summit in China.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a few images of Kyaw welcoming Modi.

"'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. PM @narendramodi calls on President U Htin Kyaw, discusses steps to deepen historical relationship," he said in a tweet.

The two leaders also inspected the guard of honour.

The prime minister's visit to Myanmar comes amid a spike in ethnic violence with Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state.

Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Myanmar's State Counsellor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday. He is expected to raise the exodus of the ethnic Rohingyas into neighbouring countries.

The Indian government is concerned about Rohingya immigrants in the country, and has been considering to deport them. Around 40,000 Rohingyas are said to be staying illegally in India.

Ahead of his visit, Modi had said India and Myanmar were looking at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture.

This is Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.

The Myanmarese president and Suu Kyi had visited India last year.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

Modi arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen, where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Sep 06, 2017 07:24 am | Updated Date: Sep 06, 2017 07:44 am


