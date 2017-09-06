Narendra Modi meets Aung San Suu Kyi: Full text of PM's press statement during his visit to Myanmar

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Myanmar amid a raging crisis involving Rohingyas in the country's Rakhine state.

Soon after his arrival, he called on Myanmar president U Htin Kyaw at whose invitation he had come. Prior to the meeting, the visiting dignitary was presented a guard of honour on the presidential palace grounds.

On Wednesday, the prime minister held bilateral discussions with Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also the country's foreign minister and Minister of President's Office. Following the discussions, Modi gave a speech at the joint press statement with Suu Kyi. The full text of the speech is as follows:

Your Excellency, the State Counsellor, Distinguished delegates, friends of the media, Mingalaba

I had come here on the occasion of the ASEAN Summit in 2014, but this is my first bilateral visit to the Golden Land of Myanmar. But the warmth with which we are welcomed, I feel like I am in my own house. I am grateful to the Government of Myanmar for this.

Excellency,

The Myanmar peace process is under your brave leadership. The challenges that you are facing, we fully understand them. Due to extremist violence in Rakhine State, we understand your concerns especially about the security forces and the loss of innocent life. Whether it is a big peace process or a matter of resolving a specific issue, we hope that all the stakeholders can work together to resolve such a situation, while respecting Myanmar's unity and geographical integrity, will ensure peace, justice and respect for all.

Friends,

I believe that India's democratic experience is also relevant to Myanmar. And so, we are proud of our extensive involvement in capacity building of institutions like Myanmar's Executive, Legislature and Election Commission and Press Council. As a neighbour, our interests in the field of security are the same. It is important that we work together to maintain security and stability on our long land and sea borders. Our efforts to build roads and bridges, links to energy, and connectivity point to a good future. In Kaladan project we have completed Sittwe port and Paletwa Inland Waterways Terminal. Work on the road component has started. To meet the needs of Upper Myanmar, the high speed diesel trucks from India have started coming.

Under our development partnership, high quality health in Myanmar, development of education and research facilities is a matter of pleasure. In this regard, the Myanmar Institute of Information Technology and Advanced Center for Agricultural Research and Education are particularly notable. Both of these are emerging as the main centres of education. In the future, our projects will be in line with the needs and priorities of Myanmar. The agreements between our two countries will further strengthen our versatile bilateral cooperation.

Friends,

I am happy to announce that we have decided to give free visas to all the citizens of Myanmar, who are willing to come to India. I am also happy to state that we have decided to release 40 Myanmar citizens who are currently in Indian jails. We hope that they will soon be able to meet their families in Myanmar.

Excellency,

My time in Nay Pyi Taw was very meaningful. There is also enthusiasm in my mind about my remaining stay in Myanmar. Today I will go to the Ananda Temple in Bagan. The losses caused in the earthquake last year to Ananda Mandal and other historic and cultural buildings are being repaired with the help of India. Apart from meeting the community of Indian origin in Yangon, I will also pay my homage to monuments of religious and historical importance. I believe that in the coming time we will work together to build a strong and close partnership for mutual benefit.

Thanks!

Cheju tin ba de!

