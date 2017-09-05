You are here:
Narendra Modi in Myanmar LIVE: Amid Rohingya exodus, Prime Minister to meet Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow

IndiaFP StaffSep, 05 2017 14:20:26 IST
  • 14:20 (IST)

    Economic ties not impressive but there has been improvement

    In economic terms, the bilateral trade between the two countries is a little over $2 billion. There is significant scope of improvement to this number according to The Economic Times. Further, the official statistics don't take into account the informal trade which takes place at the border. Once greater transparency comes in, the economic engagement will get a boost.

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Is Myamar India's gateway to Thailand?

    Should India manage to upgrade the Kalewa-Yargyi road segment to highway standard, while Myanmar develops the Yargyi-Monywa portion, it will greatly improve India’s connectivity and relationship with both Myanmar and Thailand.

  • 14:13 (IST)

    Myanmar is only ASEAN country to border India

    Myanmar is the only ASEAN country which shares a border with India. Therefore, it is the only country which can act as a land link between India and an entity which would be the sixth-largesteconomy in the world if it were a single nation.

  • 14:03 (IST)

    Emotion connect with Myanmar, says Narendra Modi

  • 14:02 (IST)

    Rakhine issue a grave concern, says MEA

    On the exodus of Rohingya community, the MEA said, "The issue of the Rakhine state is a matter of great concern. There has been a prominent attack recently and a large no of people have lost their lives. We have reached out to Myanmar government after the attacks on what can be done."

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Economic investment will be discussed, says MEA

    She said the Kaladan project and the trilateral high-way project will be discussed during the prime minister's visit.

    India would also convey to Myanmar about the kind of project it has on its priority list and whether it would like to partner with India in their execution. "We will be guided by Myanmar government in its choice of projects," the MEA said.

    India has an overall commitment of $1.75 billion for developmental programmes in Myanmar.

    "Myanmar is a very very important partner in our Act East policy and neighbourhood first policy," said MEA.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    No misunderstanding with Myanmar over last year's surgical strike

    Asked about the Indian Army's action last year along the India-Myanmar border, Ranganathan said there was no misunderstanding between the two countries over the issue.

    "I think it is very well known that actions were carried out along the border. It is a difficult border. It is a border on which the exact location of the boundary sometimes may be difficult to make out.

    "I do not think there is any misunderstanding between us and the Myanmar government on what we sought to do," she said. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Modi's itenarary in Yangon 

    Modi will travel to Yangon where he will have a series of engagements including interaction with the Indian community.

    In Yagon, the prime minister will visit the Shwedagon pagoda and will go to martyr's mausoleum to pay tribute to General Aung San, the Burmese nationalist leader who was assassinated. General Aung is father of Suu Kyi.

    Modi will visit a famous Hindu temple and shrine of Bahadur Shah Zafar.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Modi to visit heritage city of Bagan
     
     
    Modi said he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a "stellar work" in renovating the Ananda Temple.
     
    The ASI will be undertaking further restoration work on a number of pagodas and murals that were damaged in an earthquake last year, he said.

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Modi to meet Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow
     
     
    Modi is scheduled to call on Myanmar President Htin Kyaw who is also hosting a banquet for him later in the day. The Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to discuss security cooperation, Rohingya crisis in first bilateral visit to Myanmar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Myanmar on Tuesday on his first bilateral state visit during which both sides are expected to ink a number of agreements and deliberate on key issues including exodus of Rohingya community.

    Ways to deepen security and defence cooperation, implementation of India-assisted development projects and the issue of cross border activities by certain insurgent groups along the India-Myanmar are likely to figure during Modi's talks with leadership of the country during the three-day visit.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Modi, Xi hold 'forward-looking' talks, call for peace in border areas

    Xi told Modi that the two countries should pursue "healthy, stable bilateral ties", China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China is willing to work with India on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence (Panchsheel), which were put forward by both the countries, to improve political mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and push Sino-India ties along the right track, Xi was quoted as saying.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    After BRICS Summit, Modi leaves for Myanmar 

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Narendra Modi calls for coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management, as he suggested 10 'noble commitments' through which BRICS leadership in global transformation can be achieved.

    Modi, while speaking at the 'BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue' organised by China on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit as an outreach exercise, said India has a long tradition of partnerships with fellow developing countries, while pursuing its own aspirations for growth.

    "Whatever we do, will impact the world substantially. So, it is our solemn duty to make a better world — brick by brick, or, through BRICS....," Modi said.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Modi thanks Chinese hospitality, leaves for Myanmar 

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Narendra Modi says BRICS is for peace and development

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Held fruitful talks with Xi, says Modi

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Forward looking and constructive meeting, says Jaishankar

    "There was a forward-looking and constructive approach taken by both sides during the Modi-Xi meeting. The two leaders reaffirmed that it is in the interest of both India and China to have good relations," Jaishankar said on the overall outcome of the meeting. 

    Jaishankar said that while there are differences, they should not become disputes. "The two leaders also reaffirmed the understanding reached at Astana between Modi and Xi to not allow differences to become disputes," Jaishankar added. 

    "Peace and tranquility at the border areas is a prerequisite for fruitful relations between India and China," Jaishankar said on the border issue between the countries.

    Urging better communication between the military personnel of India and China, Jaishankar said, "The two leaders felt that there should be closer communication between the defence and security personnel of India and China."

    On counter-terrorism issue, which dominated the BRICS summit on Monday, Jaishankar said that they were not separately discussed during the bilateral meeting. 

  • 11:27 (IST)

    No briefing, only a few sound bytes

    While there were speculation over a possible media briefing after the bilateral meeing, reports now suggest there will be no such thing. There will only be a few sound bytes by Foreign Secretary Jaishankar before he leaves. This is the last event before Modi leaves for Myanmar.

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Need guidance on Panchasheel, says Xi

    Xi Jinping is reported to have said, "India is a valuable partner. We seek guidance from India on the five principles of Panchasheel. India and China are world's two largest economies in the world." - News18

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Modi, Xi hold first substantive bilateral meeting post-Doka La
     
     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today held their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Doka La standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.
     
     
    Modi, who attended the BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue earlier in the day, met Xi on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit here.
     
     
    The prime minister, accompanied by senior officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, met the Chinese leader just before his travel to Myanmar from this port city.
     
    PTI

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Xi hails Belt and Road at BRICS forum

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed the Belt and Road project at a BRICS forum in Xiamen, saying that the initiative has received a good response.

    Speaking at the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, Xi said: "Four years ago, I put forward the idea of building a Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st century Maritime Silk Road. The initiative received a warm response from the international community. In May this year, China hosted a successful Belt and Road forum for international cooperation."

    IANS

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Modi congratulates China for successfully hosting BRICS

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Watch: Video of bilateral talks between Xi and Modi

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Who are with Modi in the meeting?

    News18 reports that Narendra Modi is being accompanied by Foreign SecretaryS Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. 

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Modi and Xi meeting is underway

  • 10:42 (IST)

    Xiamen Declaration will go some way in dismantling terror, Pakistan-China friendship

    The declaration will come as a major setback for Pakistan that will now find itself further isolated in the global community on the issue of terrorism. It happens to be the second time in a week that Pakistan has been rapped on its knuckles for its support to terrorists operating in the region. US president Donald Trump’s recently-announced policy on Afghanistan also sought to shame Pakistan on the issue. Now, the expression of concern over Pakistan-based terror groups at the BRICS Summit will work to double the diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.

    Niharika Tagotra

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Xi Jinping slams lack of international effort to combat climate change

    Chinese president Xi Jinping on Tuesday warned that the world economy faces growing risks and uncertainties from countries turning inward on trade and resisting combating climate change, delivering an implicit rebuke to his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

    Xi didn't refer to the United States by name, although Trump has said trade pacts are a threat to American jobs and had decided to pull the United States out of the Paris agreement on climate change.

    "Multilateral trade negotiations are having a difficult time. The implementation of the Paris agreement on climate change is encountering resistance," Xi told leaders of emerging economies and developing countries.

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Modi pitches for efforts to curb terrorism

    Narendra Modi has pitched for organised and coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management at the summit, PTI reported.

  • 10:16 (IST)

    Modi at emerging nations' conference

    Our 'no strings attached' cooperation model is driven purely by requirements of partner countries, PTI quoted the prime minister as saying at BRICS developing nations dialogue. Modi also suggested 10 noble commitments to be taken up by BRICS leadership for global transformation. 

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Ahead of meeting with Xi, Modi meets Egypt's el-Sisi

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Meeting between Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi begins

  • 10:03 (IST)

    Trade, an important part of Indo-Sino ties, likely to be discussed

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will also also look at the trade and commerce aspect of the India-China relationship, News18 reported. The report also noted that Doka La may also feature in the discussions between the two leaders.

  • 09:58 (IST)

    Doka La unlikely to feature in talks 

    An Indian government functionary told The Indian Express on Tuesday that they would “try to bury the D-word.” The D-word stands for Doka La. The Indian Express quoted sources as saying that after a bitter experience, “it is time to move on."

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Here is what prime minister said at the meeting 

  • 09:43 (IST)

    Make international order more just and equitable: Xi
     
     
    Chinese president Xi Jinping on Monday called on the BRICS countries to make the international order more just and equitable, asserting that many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved without their participation.
     
     
    Speaking at the opening of the plenary session at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Xi  was quoted by PTI as saying the five-nation grouping need to forge unity to jointly advance solutions for international peace and development.
     
     
    "We need to make the international order more just and equitable. Our ever closer ties require that we five countries play more active in global governance. Without our participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved," Xi told the gathering.

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Watch: Modi speak at the emerging economies dialogue at BRICS

  • 09:36 (IST)

    Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, says Modi

  • 09:33 (IST)

    Proactive approach is needed for development, says Modi

    Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi asked BRICS to team up with the International Solar Alliance for mutual gains through solar energy and utilisation of solar power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that changes can be brought about by BRICS' proactive approach and co-ordination. 

  • India must avoid drawing the wrong conclusions from China's tactical concessions on LeT, JeM

    It is important not to draw all the wrong inferences from Monday's turn of events. As the news broke out, some Indian TV channels enthusiastically interpreted it as a case of 'China dumping Pakistan', some said it was a 'resounding win' after Doka La. Let's be clear. The breakthrough that India achieved on Monday at BRICS is significant. It represents a softening of China's stance on Pakistan-sponsored terror. But neither is it an unqualified 'victory' nor does it signal a dramatic change in Beijing's Pakistan policy.

  • 09:10 (IST)

    Modi seeks global co-operation on terrorism, cyber security and climate change

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Modi hardsells sabka saath sabka vikas; pitches for closer co-operation with developing nations

    Narendra Modi, while talking about co-operation with developing economies, hardselled India's economic approach. Modi said that development is a key focus for India. He said his government is focussing on "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." 

    While talking about a three-pronged approach to development , Modi spoke of India's aim to bring banking to those whoa re unbanked through various mobile technology. 

    Pitching India's strong support for development of the South Asia region, Modi said that the South Asia satellite is an example of India's commitment to the development of India and its neighbourhood. 

    Talking about India's long-standing partnership with Africa, Modi noted that India is a major partner of the countries in the continent and added that the African Development Bank chose India for its first meeting outside Africa. 

    Just like on Monday, Modi also spoke of diigtisation and sustainable development for emerging economies. 

  • 08:49 (IST)

    Modi at BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue 

  • 08:46 (IST)

    Several issues may be discussed during the bilateral meeting

    News18 reported that a gamut of issues may be taken into consideration during the meetign with Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping. Some of the issues that may be discussed during the meeting are India's concerns over CPEC transgressing Jammu and Kashmir, India's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese reluctance to ban Masood Azhar and its backing of  Pakistan despite terror concerns. 

  • 08:40 (IST)

    Modi's meeting with Xi is may be qualitatively different

    According to Zaka Jacob of CNN News18, China was under pressure due to its position as a host to come to a consensus on a joint declaration. According to his report, this helped India to push to add LeT and JeM as foreign terror outfits in the declaration. 

    "China faced the same problem in Xiamen that India faced in Goa last year — pressure of being the host. As host, the onus is on China to find a consensual joint declaration that can be adopted. The host has to walk the extra mile. Therefore the host's scope for taking extreme positions in these negotiations is crippled. Part of the reason why India couldn't push through similar language in the Goa declaration was precisely because of this."

  • 08:25 (IST)

    Narendra Modi wishes Indians on Teachers' Day from China 

  • 08:18 (IST)

    The first BRICS Summit was at Ekaterinburg in Russia

    While Ekaterinaburg held the first summit in 2009, New Delhi held its first BRICS Summit in 2012. Modi has attended BRICS Summit at Fortezela, Ufa, Goa and Xiamen. 

  • 08:17 (IST)

    Xi and Putin arrive at the venue

  • 08:12 (IST)

    What is the New Development Bank?

  • 08:09 (IST)

    Recap: Modi attended the welcome banquet on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Nay Pyi Taw for his first bilateral visit to Myanmar with an aim of charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries in areas like security and counter-terrorism.

"I thank the Chinese government and people for their warm hospitality during the BRICS Summit. Leaving for Myanmar for a bilateral visit," Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister left for Nay Pyi Taw, the capital city of Myanmar, from this southeastern Chinese city where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

Modi is scheduled to call on Myanmar President Htin Kyaw who is also hosting a banquet for him later on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

Modi had said India and Myanmar will look at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture.

He hoped his visit will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister said both countries will review developments in bilateral ties with a focus on "extensive" programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance India is undertaking in Myanmar.

Modi said he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a "stellar work" in renovating the Ananda Temple.

The ASI will be undertaking further restoration work on a number of pagodas and murals that were damaged in an earthquake last year, he said.

Modi had visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.

The Myanmarese president and Suu Kyi had visited India last year.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.


Published Date: Sep 05, 2017 02:09 pm | Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017 02:20 pm


