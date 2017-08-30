You are here:
Mumbaikars to the rescue: Here's how the non-state apparatus worked to help people in rains

IndiaFP StaffAug, 30 2017 08:44:02 IST

After torrential rains lashed Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra throwing normal life out of gear, common people of Mumbai opened their homes to offer help and take in people stranded on the streets. Help poured in from all parts of Mumbai with not just people but private companies coming out to offer as much assistance as possible. From free accommodation to shuttle services, the non-state apparatus worked tirelessly to ensure help to the affected people.

The travel site for bus tickets Redbus offered to arrange for a free stay in the nearest hotel. Treebo hotels asked people to stay safe and find their nearest Treebo to stay for free.

Cab aggregator Ola tweeted that they are running free shuttle services to take people to their destination.

Ganesh pandals and gurudwaras also opened up to take in people and offer help. The organisers of Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel said that they have made arrangements to anyone who seeks shelter there. Churches like St Peter's Church and the St Stanislaus School, both in Bandra, also opened their doors, Rediffreported.

Corporate offices like Book my Bai and Radio Mirchi also offered help to the people.

Oyo rooms also offered free shelter at select hotels.

Apart from the commoners, celebrities like Terence Lewis offered their places to those trapped in rains.

#Rainhosts started trending on Twitter with people opening their homes to all stranded people.

People also circulated the address and contact information of the relief centres on social media.

WhatsApp Image 2017-08-29 at 7.25.05 PM

While the Mumbai Police also put out their emergency numbers and tweeted timely updates about the traffic situation, the commoners also pitched in by helping the stranded people by offering to take them in and putting updates on social media. Here is the list of places where the Mumbaikars can go to to seek help or shelter.

Published Date: Aug 30, 2017 08:34 am | Updated Date: Aug 30, 2017 08:44 am


