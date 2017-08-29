You are here:
Mumbai rains: City takes to social media to offer shelter, food to stranded citizens

IndiaFP StaffAug, 29 2017 21:07:07 IST

As the Mumbai administration got overwhelmed under heavy downpour on Tuesday, the spirit of Mumbai came alive with common people and celebrities alike using social media to offer help to citizens got stuck in the heavy rains.

Within hours of the downpour, people from different parts of the city started offering help to those stuck in rain via Twitter and Facebook using #RainHosts as the trending hashtag. They offered their places to those trapped in the rains.

Those stranded near Bandra/Khar/ Santacruz/Mahim/ Sea link can move towards *Trupti Bandra @ link rd near Amarsons. Food+ Tea made available

Not just for humans, help was offered for animals also.

Social media users also informed the stranded people about facilities like gurudwaras and community halls where free food was available in the city.

People also appealed to cab rental companies to lower the fare in order to help citizens.

Public buildings like schools, colleges, and churches were also offered by concerned Mumbai citizens to support the affected people.

Those who were stranded in the city also used social media to ask for help.

People communicated with each other through social media while trying their best to help those stranded in the city.


