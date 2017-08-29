Mumbai rains: City takes to social media to offer shelter, food to stranded citizens

As the Mumbai administration got overwhelmed under heavy downpour on Tuesday, the spirit of Mumbai came alive with common people and celebrities alike using social media to offer help to citizens got stuck in the heavy rains.

Within hours of the downpour, people from different parts of the city started offering help to those stuck in rain via Twitter and Facebook using #RainHosts as the trending hashtag. They offered their places to those trapped in the rains.

Those stranded near dadar,matunga,sion,parel can move to GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti Pandal Ram Mandir wadala,Food/water available — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) August 29, 2017

Those stranded near Bandra/Khar/ Santacruz/Mahim/ Sea link can move towards *Trupti Bandra @ link rd near Amarsons. Food+ Tea made available



High tide soon. Water level on roads likely to rise. Please stay put where you are & remain indoors. Keep food/water handy.#MumbaiRains — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017

If you're stuck in Borivali west near station, please reach out. Can host 2 people #RainHosts#MumbaiRains — Nautanki Sali (@Poojaspillai) August 29, 2017

Not just for humans, help was offered for animals also.

Social media users also informed the stranded people about facilities like gurudwaras and community halls where free food was available in the city.

Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar has hot langar available for stranded people near GTB nagar, Sion Koliwada. #RainHosts — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) August 29, 2017

Shagun Hall Laxmi Narayan Lane Matunga, shelter food and water for those stranded. Via #Whatsapp#RainHosts — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) August 29, 2017

People also appealed to cab rental companies to lower the fare in order to help citizens.

Hey @Olacabs and @Uber_Mumbai can we reduce surcharge and help people in #MumbaiRains ppl are stuck. Can we show some humanity? — Roshan (@TekiRosh) August 29, 2017

Public buildings like schools, colleges, and churches were also offered by concerned Mumbai citizens to support the affected people.

Please tell anyone who needs shelter tonight to come over to St Peters Church Bandra

- Fr. Frazer sj — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) August 29, 2017

St Stanislaus School, Hill Road, Near La Folie, bus 214, 211 from Bandra Station. Huge grounds, warm hearts. #RainHostshttps://t.co/4bxdTteN8P — Anupam Gupta (@b50) August 29, 2017

#RainHosts A friend is stuck at Mehboob studios in Bandra. Anyone around to help? @RisheetaAgrawal — Aakriti (@mehta_aakriti) August 29, 2017

Those who were stranded in the city also used social media to ask for help.

#RainHosts we r stuck near matunga station in Latur express for more thn 6 hrs.. We have not taken anything from the whole day. Plz help us — Ayush Gupta (@Ayush_gupta824) August 29, 2017

People communicated with each other through social media while trying their best to help those stranded in the city.

If you have a place to offer, please tweet with #RainHostshttps://t.co/Jc6dbvOWIK — Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) August 29, 2017