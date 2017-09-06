Mumbai journalist organisations condemn Gauri Lankesh's murder; to hold protest, candlelight vigil

Mumbai: Various media organisations led by the Mumbai Press Club and Bombay Union of Journalists on Wednesday condemned the killing of Kannada journo Gauri Lankesh and sought a speedy probe in the case.

Gauri, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the press club on Wednesday evening, its secretary Dharmendra Jore said.

"To protest and condemn the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, there will be a candlelight vigil of journalists starting from the Mumbai Press Club at 7 pm today," he said.

Apart from the Mumbai Press Club, TV Journalists Association, Photographers Association and Network of Women in Media will join the protests, Jore said.

Some social activists have also organised a protest meeting in suburban Bandra this evening to condemn the killing.

Gauri, 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said.

She died instantaneously.

