Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in moving car in Faridabad, ninth rape case reported in Haryana in a week

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men on Friday afternoon in a moving car in Faridabad, making it the ninth rape to be reported in the media in seven days in Haryana.

#BREAKING -- Another incident of gang rape in Haryana, a minor girl allegedly gang-raped by 3 men yesterday afternoon in moving a car in Faridabad. The girl was walking to the fields with her aunt when a few men in a car abducted her; case has been registered #StopThisShame pic.twitter.com/IFOHWAuS4s — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 20, 2018

According to CNN-News18, the girl was walking to a field with her aunt when the men abducted her. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place at Sohna Road, reported India Today. While the three accused men have been named in the FIR, their identity has not yet been revealed in media reports. The accused are also believed to be from the same village as the victim.

This incident comes after media reports of three rape cases in Haryana on Thursday. In one of the most recent incidents of rape, a 20-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a village in Fatehabad district.

The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she was raped by her neighbour and another person on Wednesday. She alleged that the two accused barged into her house when she was alone. The men allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone. The woman got married six months ago, the police said.

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded the dismissal of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

A Congress delegation, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, submitted a memorandum to the governor on Wednesday and sought the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

With inputs from PTI