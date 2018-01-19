8 rapes in 6 days: Spate of sexual violence continues in Haryana, three more rapes reported in last 24 hours

The spate of sexual violence continued in Haryana as three more rapes were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. In the last six days, eight incidents of rapes have been reported from across the state. The latest incident is of a 20-year-old married woman who was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a village in Fatehabad district.

The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she was raped by her neighbour and another person on Wednesday. She alleged that the two accused barged into her house when she was alone. The men allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone. The woman got married six months ago, police said.

"We have registered a case of rape against her neighbour and other co-accused. The accused have also been booked under other relevant provisions of the law. They will be arrested soon," Fatehabad's SP Deepak Saharan said on Thursday.

According to The Times of India, a Dalit student studying in Class XII was abducted in Mankawas village of Charkhi Dadri district and gang-raped by four men at knife-point. The report also said that a second-year BA student was gang-raped by two men in a moving car at Farrukhnagar in Gurgaon district in a separate incident.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy had allegedly raped a three-year-old girl in a colony in Hisar.

In another case of brutal sexual assault in Haryana, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mutilating the private parts of a 10-year-old girl by inserting a wooden object, police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on in an area near Pinjore, came barely days after two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in the state.

Police said that one of the girls, a 15-year-old Class X student, had been brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated. Her body was found near a canal at Budha Khera village in Jind district's Safidon town on Saturday.

The body of the other victim, an 11-year-old girl, was found in a village in Panipat district on Sunday morning, a police official said. The official said she was abducted by two men on Saturday evening when she had gone out of her house to throw garbage in the village dumpyard.

In Faridabad district, a 22-year-old woman, who was returning home from work on Sunday evening, was kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in a moving car for almost two hours, an NDTV report had said.

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded the dismissal of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

A Congress delegation, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, submitted a memorandum to the governor on Wednesday and sought the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Alleging that lawlessness prevails in the state and there was a complete breakdown of the law and order machinery, the Congress urged the governor to recommend to the Centre to dismiss the Khattar government.

Besides Hooda and most of the party legislators from the state, the delegation comprised senior leaders Selja, state CLP leader Kiran Choudhary and Mahila Congress's national president Sushmita Dev.

With inputs from PTI