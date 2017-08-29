Maharashtra: Six bogies of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derails near Asangaon

Six bogies of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express have derailed near Asangaon, on the outskirts of Thane, on Tuesday, PTI reported. No casualty has been reported so far, reported India Today.

#WATCH: Five coaches & engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Titwala in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/9u0adLF1rG — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

ANI quoted officials from Central Railway saying that they are arranging buses for the stranded passengers while doctors and senior officers are already at site of the accident.

According to the Central Railway, there were no reports of any casualties or injuries so far in the incident which occurred at around 6.30 am., between the Asangaon and Vashind stations.

Central Railway spokesperson AK Jain said the derailed coaches includes the engine.

While the exact cause of the derailment is not yet clear, it is suspected that a portion of the tracks were breached due to heavy rains in the Kasara Ghats section since the past three days.

The entire railway line has been affected including suburban services in the Mumbai-Thane sectors hitting morning office peak hour commuters hard.

Since the past four days, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Mumbai-Pune-Nashik plus Konkan have been battered by torrential rains.

The latest derailment comes just six days after 74 people were injured when the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auriya in Uttar Pradesh. While no deaths were reported, the stranded passengers were sent to New Delhi.

The train travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi collided with the dumper at around 2:50 am between Pata and Achhalda railway stations, a spokesperson for the North Central Railway (NCR) said.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that 74 people were injured of which four received serious injuries and had been rushed to Saifai and Etawah hospitals.

The Kaifiyat Express derailment followed another incident in Muzaffarnagar on 20 August, where 14 coaches of the Kalinga Utkal Express bound for Haridwar in Uttarakhand went off the tracks, killing 24 people and injuring 40.

The impact of the accident was so severe that one of the coaches could be seen mounted on another while another coach had crashed into a building along the tracks.

The railways and the police summoned all equipment including heavy lift cranes and gas cutters to access the affected coaches and cut through them to bring passengers to safety.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also rushed forces to join the rescue operation.

With inputs from agencies