Kaifiyat Express derailment: 74 injured in UP's Auraiya; seven trains diverted as NDRF deployed

Seventy-four people were injured after the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday, according to media reports.

While no deaths have been reported yet, the stranded passengers are being sent to New Delhi.

The train travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi collided with a sand dumper around 2.50 am between Pata and Achalda railway stations, a spokesperson for the North Central Railway (NCR) told PTI. NCR sources said that work for a dedicated freight corridor was in progress at the site at the time of the accident.

Kaifiyat Express train derails near Auraiya (UP). More details awaited pic.twitter.com/RtFrYbSuxZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2017

The incident comes four days after 24 people died when the Utkal Express derailed near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

While Hindustan Times reported that eight coaches of the Kaifiyat Express derailed and one overturned, ANI reported that 10 bogies along with the train engine went off the tracks.

10 bogies and engine derailed after colliding with a dumper. No news of deaths: Anil Saxena, DG PRO, Railways pic.twitter.com/g2eUeU8goy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2017

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and that he is personally monitoring the situation.

Some passengers have received Injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals.I am personally monitoring situation,rescue operations 2/ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

Have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately 3/ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

An NDRF team has been deployed to the site of the accident to conduct rescue operations.

#UttarPradesh NDRF team reaches Kaifiyat express train derailment site pic.twitter.com/DMmEmBZRjO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2017

Passengers who were travelling on the train have been moved to Achhalda railway station, from where they will be taken to Delhi in a rescue train, according to The Indian Express.

The report added that Uttar Pradesh principal secretary Arvind Kumar confirmed at 8 am that the rescue operation had concluded. Senior officials from Etawah, Auraiya and Kannauj rushed to the spot and oversaw the rescue operation, Kumar told IANS.

Kanpur Divisional Commissioner PK Mohanty said the injured passengers — four of whom suffered head injuries —were shifted to medical facilities in Etawah.

All passenger trains scheduled to run on Kanpur-Tundla section have been cancelled and seven trains have been diverted due to the derailment, ANI reported. Uttar Pradesh Police also tweeted the emergency phone numbers of senior officers in the district.

With inputs from agencies