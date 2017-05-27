LIVE: Sabzar Bhat, Hizbul commander and Burhan Wani's successor, killed in Kashmir encounter

Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Bhat was killed on Saturday by security forces in an encounter in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI reported that another militant was also killed in the encounter.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Saturday in Tral, after which security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Soimoh village of Tral, 36 km from Srinagar, following information about presence of some top Hizbul Mujhaideen militants in the area, a police official had told PTI.

He had also said as the security forces were closing on the house where the militants were hiding, the ultras opened fire.

The security forces retaliated, triggering a gunbattle.

News reports also said there will be a press conference by security forces later, giving details of this encounter.

Earlier on Saturday, the army also foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing six militants.

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Rampur sector in the early hours, an Army official had said.

He had said a firefight broke out between the infiltrators and the Army, resulting in elimination of six ultras so far.

A search operation was going on in the area, the official had said.