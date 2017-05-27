Kashmir crisis: 10 militants killed in 24 hours in Army operation along LoC

Jammu: The army on Saturday said its relentless operations to thwart attempts by Pakistan to boost terror activities in Kashmir have borne fruit, resulting to the deaths of ten militants since Friday.

"Relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored agents to spread terror in the state in the run up to the holy month of Ramzan," the defence spokesman of the Northern Command said.

In the last 24 hours, ten heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been successfully eliminated, he said.

In the ongoing counter-infiltration operations along the LoC in Rampur sector, six armed intruders have been intercepted and eliminated, he said.

In another counter-terror operation which was based on specific information from a local source in Tral in South Kashmir, has so far resulted in deaths of two terrorists, he said.

Army troops on Friday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a patrol party along the LoC in Uri sector, killing two militants.