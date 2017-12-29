At least 14 people were killed and 21 persons injured after a major fire in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. Most of the casualties were women who were attending a birthday party at one of the restaurants in the compound.
The fire broke out around 12:30am on the top floor of a four-storied building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city. The massive fire quickly engulfed the entire building after it started at '1 Above', a rooftop restaurant here and raged for several hours before it could be brought under control.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.
The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said.
Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.
The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.
According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.
Initial reports claimed that the fire started at a restaurant on top floor of the building.
NDTVreported that "those injured have been rushed to King Edward Memorial Hospital and some are believed to be in critical condition".
BMC will inspect all restaurants in the Kamala Mills compound: Assistant commissioner of G South ward
According to Hindustan Times, Prashant Sapkale — assistant commissioner of G South ward — said that BMC will inspect all restaurants in the Kamala Mills compound and even the restaurants in nearby mill compounds.
'1 Above' did not have license for rooftop area: India Today TV
Around 10 to 12 of the injured are being treated in the Bhatia Hospital
Visuals of the burnt restaurant building
Fire broke out at 1 Above: Mojo's Bistro spokesperson
"The fire was set off not at Mojo’s but 1 Above next door; this pub had stored cooking gas cylinders on its rooftop. The fire then spread to Mojo’s and London Taxi," Mojo's Bistro spokesperson told Firstpost.
Babulal Mehta, grandfather of one of the deceased (who was celebrating her birthday), says there was no provision to stop the fire from spreading
BMC commissioner has visited Kamala Mills and taken action: Devendra Fadnavis
The body of Sarbajit Parida, 23, has been taken to Balasore. Parida's cousin brother said that Parida was a waiter at the restaurant and used to live in Satacruz.
Our teams are in the hospital with the police: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
"All our teams are in the hospitals with the police, investigation will happen but for now, what is important is to help the injured and to help the families who lost their lives," News18 quoted Raut as saying.
Here is a list of all the eateries in the Kamala Mills compound:
Cafe Coffee Day
Zesto
Cafe Delhi Heights
Grandmama's Cafe
Flyp
Mighty Small
1 Above
Farzi Cafe
Mojo's Bistro
Bombay Canteen
Kode
Play
London Taxi
Talaiva
Old Wild West
Xico
Theory
Bar Stock Exchange
Smaaash
Beer Cafe
South High
Pravas
Poh
Pop Tate's
Fatty Bao
D'Oh
Oye Kake
Verbena
Frontier Post
Koko
Desi Culture
Talaiva
Sky View
Shri Krishna
Haqq Se
Copper Pan Express
All injured have been treated now, had initially come with superficial burns: KEM Hospital dean
Avinash Supre, Dean, KEM Hospital: "12 patients had come to the hospital. Treatment has been given to the 12 people, who are now stable and have gone home or to other hospitals," Dr Avinash Supre, dean, KEM Hospital, told reporters. "14 other dead bodies were also brought to the hospital. They died due to burns or suffocation."
"The injured who had come to our hospital had come with superficial burns," he added.
Shankar Mahadevan's son Siddharth is one of the owners of Mojo's Bistro
According to this Mid-Day report published in May this year, Siddharth Mahadevan had joined hands with F&B industrialists to open Mojo's Bistro in Kamala Mills.
Sanjay Nirupam points fingers at BMC
Anguished by the fire in Mumbai: Narendra Modi
Owners of '1 Above' restaurant absconding: India Today TV
Search and rescue operations over
However, CNN-News18 reported that some firefighters were still present at the spot.
Cooling operations begin
All the deaths were due to suffocation, reveals autopsy
Eight fire engines and two 'jumbo tankers' deployed to douse fire
Some of the injured in critical condition: PTI
"The cooling operations are underway. Some of the injured people are in critical condition," a civic official told PTI.
President Ram Nath Kovind expresses condolences
Three people named in the FIR against the restaurant owners
According to Times Now, the police have added charges of culpable homicide to the FIR. No arrests have been made till now in the case.
Fire safety norms are being violated frequently in Mumbai
From Monday's blaze that claimed a dozen lives to the fire at the iconic RK Studio in September, this year has seen multiple incidents of major fires that led to significant loss of both life and property.
Hemant D Parab, deputy chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, had told Firstpost's Rishiraj Bhagwati that fire safety measures not being followed was the main reason behind the high number of fires in Mumbai this year.
Click here to read the full article.
Fire was brought under control at around 6.30 am
More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control at around 6.30 am.
The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment. The entire pub and the surrounding complex was full of patrons including many women and tourists. — IANS
Death toll now at 15: Reports
All 12 injured out of danger now
Woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died
The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather told Reuters.
Kamala Mills, a refurbished industrial compound, houses swanky restaurants and other commercial establishments.
The fire in the building started on the top floor and engulfed the structure in less than 30 minutes, local media reported.
Several media outlets also use the compound for their offices and at least three national news channels were affected by the fire, including Times Now and ET Now.
Over 150 people were inside restaurant when blaze began: Reports
Over 150 people were inside the restaurant when fire started, reported NDTV.
Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against restaurant owners.