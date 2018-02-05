Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack army camp in Pulwama; no casualties reported

On Monday night, terrorists attacked an army camp in Pulwama's Kakpora region, ANI reported. There were no casualties, according to the report.

J&K: Terrorists lob grenade at an Army camp in Pulwama's Kakpora, Army retaliated. No loss of life reported, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rd7RwYLm0z — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

On Sunday, four Indian soldiers, including a 22-year-old officer, were killed and four others were injured after Pakistani fired on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, army officials said.

Army officials have been combing the Rajouri area after Sunday's attack.

#WATCH Army helicopter patrolling border areas of Rajouri after four soldiers lost their lives in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in BG sector yesterday #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/SmnMXrgJe6 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

As many as 97 people, including 41 civilians, were killed and 383 others injured in 834 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops in the last three years, the Jammu and Kashmir government said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by a PDP MLC in the Legislative Council on Monday, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that 379 ceasefire violations took place along the LoC and the International Border (IB) last year, while 233 violations took place in 2016 and 222 in 2015.

With inputs from PTI