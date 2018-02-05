Jammu and Kashmir govt says 97 people killed, 383 injured in 834 ceasefire violations in past 3 years

Jammu: As many as 97 people, including 41 civilians, were killed and 383 others injured in 834 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops in the last three years, the Jammu and Kashmir government said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by a PDP MLC in the Legislative Council on Monday, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that 379 ceasefire violations took place along the LoC and the International Border (IB) last year, while 233 violations took place in 2016 and 222 in 2015.

Mufti said that out of the 41 civilians killed in the last three years, 12 were killed in 2017, 13 in 2016 and 16 in 2015.

As many as 383 people were injured, including 233 civilians, in the ceasefire violations. Mufti said 79 civilians were injured in 2017, 83 in 2016 and 71 in 2015.

The chief minister said that 31 security forces personnel were killed in 2017, 16 in 2016 and 9 in 2015, out of a total of 56 killed in last three years.

Of the 150 security forces personnel injured from 2015 to 2017, the chief minister said that 62 were injured in 2017, 74 in 2016 and 14 in 2015.