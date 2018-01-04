Four killed, seven injured after fire breaks out in Maimoon Manzil in Mumbai's Marol locality

A fire broke out at Maimoon Manzil in Marol late on Wednesday night. Four people were killed in the incident while seven people were injured, media reports said.

#WATCH: Visuals of fire that broke out at Maimoon building in #Mumbai's Marol in the late night hours and claimed four lives. Situation now under control pic.twitter.com/nLp0zL9rdU — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

The firefighters were able to bring the fire under control around 4.20 am, reported CNN-News18. The TV news channel added that the deceased were all from the same family.

#BREAKING - Fire at Saki Naka, Mumbai: 4 dead, 5 injured. All dead are from the same family. pic.twitter.com/eP7clcDorH — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 4, 2018

"Mumbai Fire Brigade got a call at 2.10 am about the fire at the fourth floor of Mamoon Manzil building at Marol in Andheri East. Our fire brigade personnel along with the fire fighting system and ambulance reached at the spot at 2.34 am and swung into action to douse the fire," said an official from Disaster Management Unit of BMC.

He said that five people have received burn injuries and are admitted in Holy Spirit hospital. The people who were dead were identified as Sakina Kapasi, Mohin Kapasi, Tasleem Kapasi and Dawood Kapasi. The cause of fire is not known yet and will be ascertained after an investigation into the incident, the official said.

The Marol fire comes only days after a fire broke out in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai, killing at least 14 people, including 12 women.

Most of the deceased were in their twenties and thirties. The fire had spread rapidly to nearby restaurants and offices as well. Reports said that the postmortem examination revealed that all 14 deaths were due to suffocation. The police has registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide) against 1Above, the restaurant where the fire reportedly broke out.

With inputs from PTI