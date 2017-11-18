You are here:
26/11 mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew among five terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

IndiaFP StaffNov, 18 2017 18:22:27 IST

Five militants were killed and an Indian Air Force Garud commando lost his life in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday in an ongoing encounter that broke out between the security forces and militants on Saturday.

According to media reports, the nephew of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind — Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi — was among the terrorists gunned down.

Security forces cordoned off and launched a search operation in Chandergeer village in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation resulted in an encounter when the militants hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated. The gunfight was continuing when last reports came in, the official said.

According to News18 report, a joint team of army and Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the search operation.

On Thursday, security forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Garoora village of Bandipora, following a tip-off about the presence of militants, news agency UNI had reported.

Security forces conducted house to house searches and identity cards of male members were properly checked, added the report.

On 29 October, two militants were shot down by security forces in an encounter in Mir Mohalla village in Hajin town of the district.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Nov 18, 2017 06:06 pm | Updated Date: Nov 18, 2017 06:22 pm


