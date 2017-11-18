26/11 mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew among five terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Five militants were killed and an Indian Air Force Garud commando lost his life in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday in an ongoing encounter that broke out between the security forces and militants on Saturday.

#UPDATE: One IAF Garud personnel lost his life, 2 Army personnel injured in #Hajin encounter. Operation continues. #Bandipora — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

According to media reports, the nephew of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind — Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi — was among the terrorists gunned down.

Security forces cordoned off and launched a search operation in Chandergeer village in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation resulted in an encounter when the militants hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated. The gunfight was continuing when last reports came in, the official said.

#BREAKING -- Encounter between militants and security forces in Bandipora, J&K | @islahmufti with more details pic.twitter.com/wijJ3lrYf8 — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 18, 2017

According to News18 report, a joint team of army and Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the search operation.

On Thursday, security forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Garoora village of Bandipora, following a tip-off about the presence of militants, news agency UNI had reported.

Security forces conducted house to house searches and identity cards of male members were properly checked, added the report.

On 29 October, two militants were shot down by security forces in an encounter in Mir Mohalla village in Hajin town of the district.

With inputs from PTI